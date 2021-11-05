$55M Stolen As DeFi Protocol bZx Is Compromised Again

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 5, 2021 4:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$55M Stolen As DeFi Protocol bZx Is Compromised Again

Multi blockchain-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol bZx (CRYPTO: BZRX) has been compromised with significant funds siphoned out of its lending ecosystem.

What Happened: The private key held by the bZx development team was compromised resulting in $55 million of cryptocurrencies being stolen, according to a Friday tweet by blockchain cybersecurity firm SlowMist. The project's team told Decrypt the estimate of "$55m hasn't been verified internally."

See Also: HOW TO INVEST IN DEFI

The bZx team said 25% of the stolen funds are personal losses from the team wallet and only the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) and Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) wallets were compromised with the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based DeFi service being unaffected. 

BZx was previously compromised two times: in February 2020 the protocol lost $366,000 worth of Ether by one of the first instances of a flash loan exploit. Then, in September 2020 a second attack resulted in a loss of 30% of the funds locked in the protocol, worth $8 million.

BZRX Price Action: As of press time, BZRX is trading at $0.3804 after seeing its price plummet by about 14.90% over the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap.

Image: Courtesy bZx

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets Media

Related Articles

DeFi Explodes: Assets Under Management 936% Up In One Year

DeFi Explodes: Assets Under Management 936% Up In One Year

The total value locked (TVL) — arguably an equivalent of traditional finance's assets under management — of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols exploded over the last year and is a testament to the staggering growth this industry is seeing. read more
Binance Coin Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

Binance Coin Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Binance Coin's (CRYPTO: BNB) price rose 3.84% to $558.84. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% gain, moving from $485.75 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $686.31. read more
This Popular Crypto Analyst Sees Dogecoin Rising 270% From Current Levels

This Popular Crypto Analyst Sees Dogecoin Rising 270% From Current Levels

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) would surge over 270% from its current level. read more
Binance Coin's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Binance Coin's Price Increased More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Binance Coin's (CRYPTO: BNB) price has risen 4.27% to $505.23. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 3.0% gain, moving from $486.31 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $686.31. read more