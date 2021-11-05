Why Is XYO Coin Going Up Today?

While the likes of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have dominated the headlines in recent weeks, another token that seems to be riding the recent cryptocurrency momentum is XYO (CRYPTO: XYO), with the coin hitting an all-time high after successfully being listed on the Crypto.com exchange.

The price of the XYO token skyrocketed after Crypto.com announced it would be listing the token on its exchange. Data from CoinMarketCap indicates that the XYO token began generating significant interest around Sept. 9, with the coin being listed on prominent U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc's (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro platform.

The latest listing seems to have had a similar effect pushing the token to an all-time high of $0.07945 before it dropped to $0.07 at the time of writing, up about 44% over the last 24 hours.

See Also: Dogecoin Looks To Hold It Together But Shiba Inu Continues To Crash Hard: What's Going On?