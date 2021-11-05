Scam Or No Scam, Who Cares? People Just Want To Know 'How To Buy Squid Game Token' As Coin Shoots Up Another 130%

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 4, 2021 10:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Scam Or No Scam, Who Cares? People Just Want To Know 'How To Buy Squid Game Token' As Coin Shoots Up Another 130%

Scam or no scam, there is no stopping the Squid Game (CRYPTO: SQUID) token, which rose 130% over 24 hours at press time.

What Happened: The beleaguered token based on Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) hit show “Squid Game” shot up 133.41% over 24 hours to $0.7846. Over the last seven days, it has fallen 96.65%.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), SQUID soared 156.76% and 157.06% over 24 hours respectively.  SQUID’s 90-day gains amount to 544.38%.

United States Google Trends data indicates that interest in the token peaked on Monday afternoon in relation to the search term “squid game token.”

Related queries data indicates that people were searching for “squid game token crypto,” “squid game crypto,” “squid crypto,” "how to buy squid game token" among other terms on Google.

See Also: How To Buy PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Why It Matters: SQUID is a token on the Binance Smart Chain or BSC. The decentralized finance marketplace Pancakeswap is also built on the same chain — both are associated with Binance.

Binance launched an investigation into Squid Token and will hand over the findings of its probe to law enforcement, Barron’s reported.

“These types of scam projects have become all too common in the DeFi space,” a Binance spokesperson told Barron’s, as per an earlier report.

Price-tracking website CoinMarketCap has placed a warning on Squid’s price data: 

“There is growing evidence that this project has rugged. Please do your own due diligence and exercise extreme caution.”

Price Action: On Thursday, Netflix shares closed nearly 2.9% lower at $668.40 in the regular session.

Read Next: Bitcoin To $253,800 And Ethereum To $22,300? On-Chain Data Suggests Both Coins Could Moon If History Repeats Itself

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

'Squid Game' Crypto Price Shoots Up 1000% Even As Binance Investigates Rug Pull

'Squid Game' Crypto Price Shoots Up 1000% Even As Binance Investigates Rug Pull

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is reportedly investigating the Squid Game (CRYPTO: SQUID) token in order to pursue the matter with law enforcement. read more
Why Is Ethereum-Based JasmyCoin Skyrocketing Today?

Why Is Ethereum-Based JasmyCoin Skyrocketing Today?

JasmyCoin (CRYPTO: JASMY) moved 44% higher over 24 hours to $0.168 at press time. What’s Moving? The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based token of an Internet of Things-centric project has shot up 56.41% in the last seven days. read more
Wait...Has Elon Musk Really — Finally — Joined Facebook?

Wait...Has Elon Musk Really — Finally — Joined Facebook?

Meta Platforms Inc’s social media platform Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) verified a page purporting to represent Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. read more
'Squid Game' Cryptocurrency, Themed After Netflix Show, Is Up 1247% Today

'Squid Game' Cryptocurrency, Themed After Netflix Show, Is Up 1247% Today

Squid Game (CRYPTO: SQUID), a token named after Netflix Inc’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) hit Korean language show, has shot up over 1200% over 24 hours. read more