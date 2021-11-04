NFTs And 'Play To Earn' Are A Key Part Of The Future Of Gaming, EA CEO Says

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 4, 2021 7:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
NFTs And 'Play To Earn' Are A Key Part Of The Future Of Gaming, EA CEO Says

Andrew Wilson — the CEO of gaming industry behemoth Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) — said he believes non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will play a key role in the future of the space.

What Happened: While Wilson admitted it "is still really, really early," he believes that play to earn mechanics and NFTs "will be an important part of the future of" the gaming industry, according to a Decrypt report.

While he seemed convinced that those mechanics would play a role in the future of gaming, he said "it's still early to kind of figure out how that's going to work.”

Recap: Electronic Arts Q2 Earnings

Electronic Arts — which owns renowned franchises such as FIFA, The Sims, Battlefield and Madden NFL — is far from being the only major firm in the space to start looking into blockchain technology. In fact, Ubisoft — the behemoth behind brands such as Assassin's Creed and Far Cry — already released small-scale, experimental NFT projects of its own in late March.

Furthermore, Ubisoft also invested in NFT-focused Venture Capital firm Animoca Brands in late October.

EA Price Action: Electronic Art's stock closed up 2.14% at $142.48.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Tech Media

Related Articles

'The Sims' Developer Jumps Aboard NFT Bandwagon As Ethereum-Based Axie Infinity Sees Great Success This Year

'The Sims' Developer Jumps Aboard NFT Bandwagon As Ethereum-Based Axie Infinity Sees Great Success This Year

The designer of Electronic Arts’ (NASDAQ: EA) “The Sims” and “Sim City” games, Will Wright, is releasing a new non fungible token-oriented game that aims to “uncover” the subconscious.  read more
Amazon, Victoria's Secret Among Retailers Contributing On 'Giving Tuesday'

Amazon, Victoria's Secret Among Retailers Contributing On 'Giving Tuesday'

Evolve ETFs CEO Lays Out The Bull Case For Investing In Esports, Cybersecurity

Evolve ETFs CEO Lays Out The Bull Case For Investing In Esports, Cybersecurity

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, Disney, Ford, Intel And More

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, Disney, Ford, Intel And More