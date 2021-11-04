NFTs And 'Play To Earn' Are A Key Part Of The Future Of Gaming, EA CEO Says

Andrew Wilson — the CEO of gaming industry behemoth Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) — said he believes non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will play a key role in the future of the space.

What Happened: While Wilson admitted it "is still really, really early," he believes that play to earn mechanics and NFTs "will be an important part of the future of" the gaming industry, according to a Decrypt report.

While he seemed convinced that those mechanics would play a role in the future of gaming, he said "it's still early to kind of figure out how that's going to work.”

Recap: Electronic Arts Q2 Earnings

Electronic Arts — which owns renowned franchises such as FIFA, The Sims, Battlefield and Madden NFL — is far from being the only major firm in the space to start looking into blockchain technology. In fact, Ubisoft — the behemoth behind brands such as Assassin's Creed and Far Cry — already released small-scale, experimental NFT projects of its own in late March.

Furthermore, Ubisoft also invested in NFT-focused Venture Capital firm Animoca Brands in late October.

EA Price Action: Electronic Art's stock closed up 2.14% at $142.48.