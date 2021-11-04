NYC Mayor Doubles Down Miami Mayor's Commitment: Three Months Of Salary In Bitcoin

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 4, 2021 5:32 pm
After Miami Mayor Francis Suarez made the news by announcing he is going to get 100% of his next paycheck in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), newly elected New York City Mayor Eric Adams wanted to outdo him.

What Happened: Adams answered the Miami mayor's announcement in a Thursday tweet that "in New York we always go big" and for this reason, he decided to instead take three paychecks in Bitcoin.

The mayor-elect has gone as far as to promise that New York City "is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries."

Just days ago, Adams won the city election with 72.8% of the votes and is now expected to take office on Jan. 1.

In mid-February reports that Miami passed the Mayor's Bitcoin resolution resulted in the city analyzing the incorporation of Bitcoin in the municipal government's finances. At the time, Suarez said that the state would give legislative priority to BTC, look into paying employees in the cryptocurrency and also make efforts to invest its treasury in the digital coin. 

BTC Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin was trading at $61,354.47 after seeing its value decrease by about 2.50% over the last 24 hours at publication Thursday afternoon.

Photo: NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams (As Brooklyn Borough President)

Cryptocurrency Government Markets

