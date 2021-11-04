Kleiman v Wright Day 3: Ira Kleiman Testimony Brings More Questions Instead of Answers

Day 3 of the Kleiman v Wright courtroom drama closed with plaintiff Ira Kleiman taking the stand. Everyone is at the edge of their seats given that a plaintiff testifying usually brings up crucial information about the case.

This is not the case with Ira Kleiman, who is representing his late brother David Kleiman’s estate. He is alleging that David Kleiman is co-author of the Bitcoin white paper under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto with Craig S. Wright and a business partner in the formation of W&K Info Defense Research, LLC–the firm that mined the 1.1 million BTC, up to half of which Ira Kleiman is claiming Wright stole from his brother.

Ira Kleiman’s cross-examination by the defense will be continued tomorrow, but his testimony so far has opened up a lot of questions instead of providing much-needed answers that will strengthen his claims.

David Kleiman Saying He’s “Creating His Own Money”

The only known account of David Kleiman actually saying he is part of the creation of Bitcoin is when he allegedly told Ira Kleiman after a family Thanksgiving dinner in 2009 about how he is working on “something bigger than Facebook” and how he is “creating his own money.”

According to Ira Kleiman, David Kleiman even drew the Bitcoin logo (a “B” with a line or two through it) at the back of a business card to show him the “digital money” “they” were working on that was purportedly bigger than Facebook.

This would be the last time that Ira Kleiman would see his brother, who died from complications from a MRSA infection in April 2013.

The Bitcoin Logo Confusion

After Ira Kleiman vividly recalled his conversation with his brother about the “digital money” David Kleiman was working on, Defense Counselor Andres Rivero attempted to clarify some glaring issues in his statements.

The Bitcoin logo Ira Kleiman described his brother drawing and showing to him in 2009 was not the logo used during that time. The logo in his very vivid recollection is actually the 2011 design refined by Bitboy. Ira Kleiman seems to be ahead of his time.

Although Ira Kleiman visibly balked at this information that is obviously new to him, he tried to cover up his blunder by justifying that since David Kleiman always used to reach out to him about advice on logos, the confusion was understandable.

Or maybe, David Kleiman back then was really just ahead of his time, skipping two design logos to draw one that will be officially used more than a year into the future—just so he could show his brother what he was working on that was, again, “bigger than Facebook.” Or maybe, this conversation about “digital money” between the brothers did not actually happen. Which one is more plausible and believable?

Reformatting David Kleiman’s Hard Drives

Ira Kleiman’s testimony about reformatting his brother’s hard drives—where Bitcoin keys have likely been stored—so his wife could use David Kleiman’s laptop after his death is also highly questionable.

“So, Ira Kleiman had the skill set to disassemble a laptop, insert a hard drive into that laptop, reformat it, but then didn’t understand the possibility that his brother—a computer forensics expert for the last decade of his life—might have something valuable on his hard drive? But [your] wife needed a laptop so bad you needed to erase your brother’s encrypted hard drives in order to give your wife a laptop to use,” Kurt Wuckert Jr., a journalist covering the Kleiman v Wright trial, questioned.

Ira Kleiman is a web developer who is very knowledgeable about computers. Therefore, his decision to reformat David Kleiman’s hard drives—after testifying that he knew his brother was creating digital money when he was alive—is definitely questionable.

And by this time, Bitcoin and the logo Ira Kleiman described were already in the news and being talked about with its price shooting up. Why was he not able to connect the pieces together? Ira Kleiman recalled perfectly today the time when his brother talked to him about “digital money” and drew the logo, but this memory did not surface at all when he was reformatting his brother’s hard drives that may contain valuable information about that “digital money.”

The Email Debacle

During cross-examination, Rivero asked Ira Kleiman if there was anyone apart from Wright who gave him the idea that David Kleiman could possibly be Satoshi Nakamoto. To this, Ira Kleiman replied in the affirmative, adding that another friend confirmed this through email.

This caused an uproar in the courtroom as counsels for both the defense and the plaintiff do not seem to know about this piece of evidence. If there is indeed an email like this, then it would imply that David Kleiman told someone else that he co-created Bitcoin. However, if this is also true, this means that the plaintiff-side has violated the rules of discovery that requires all evidence found to be disclosed.

If Ira Kleiman is mistaken, as his counsel explained that he was referring to an email that has already been disclosed, and an email of someone else confirming that David Kleiman is Satoshi Nakamoto does not exist, then he may have just committed perjury.

Day 4 of the historic Bitcoin trial will shed light on this email debacle. Counsels on both sides will convene in Judge Beth Bloom’s chambers to sort out the missing email that Ira Kleiman mentioned in his testimony. After which, Kleiman’s cross-examination will continue.