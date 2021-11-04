Why Is Shiba Inu Coin Price Crashing Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 4, 2021 2:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Shiba Inu Coin Price Crashing Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 15.1% lower over 24 hours at $0.00005675 early Thursday morning.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 14.66% over a seven-day trailing period.

Against Bitcoin and Ethereum, SHIB fell 14.03% and 14.08%, respectively, over 24 hours.

SHIB has shot up 330.46% in the last 30 days and 821.04% in a 90-day period.

With a market cap of $31.16 billion, SHIB is now the eleventh-largest cryptocurrency. SHIB is lagging rival Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which, with a market cap of $35.25 billion occupies the ninth spot, as per rankings arranged by CoinMarketCap. DOGE traded 2.67% lower over 24 hours at $0.27. 

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Why Is It Moving? SHIB’s decline is far sharper than DOGE over a 24 hour period as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.21% to $2.47 trillion.

On Wednesday, a Shiba Inu billionaire who turned $8,000 SHIB investment into $5.7 billion was observed moving funds across the blockchain.

The wallet linked to the investor transferred 40 trillion SHIB tokens worth $2.7 billion into four different wallets, as per an earlier report.

SHIB declined as investors anticipated moves by whales to liquidate their holdings by sending coins to exchanges.

The meme cryptocurrency was among the most mentioned cryptocurrencies, as per Cointrendz data. It was also trending on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko price-tracking websites.

Notably, most major cryptocurrencies were subdued on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would begin tapering its monthly asset purchases before the end of November.

Read Next: 'Squid Game' Crypto Price Shoots Up 1000% Even As Binance Investigates Rug Pull

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Elon Musk-Themed Meme Coin Up 1000%

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Elon Musk-Themed Meme Coin Up 1000%

These Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoffs were seen charting new highs and soaring at press time. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Muted As Fed Announces Tapering — But This Coin Is Up 78%

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Muted As Fed Announces Tapering — But This Coin Is Up 78%

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were largely flat Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.82% to $2.75 trillion. read more
I Have $1,000. Should I Invest In Cannabis, Crypto Or Psychedelics?

I Have $1,000. Should I Invest In Cannabis, Crypto Or Psychedelics?

Portfolio diversity is always ideal, but what if you had to go all in on just one with exactly $1000 to invest? While some advise to play it safe, others opt for the more risky but potentially rewarding investment strategies, focusing on nascent spaces like crypto, psychedelics and cannabis. Of these three, which is the most appealing to today's marketplace? read more
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.37% higher over 24 hours early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has risen 4.82% over the last seven days. read more