These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Elon Musk-Themed Meme Coin Up 1000%

These Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoffs were seen charting new highs and soaring at press time.

What’s Moving? Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM), a rebase token styled after DOGE bull and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, shot up 1155.71 to $14.81 over 24 hours. For the week, it has gained 2263.45%.

ELONOM has spiked 1169.35% and 1165.66% against Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively. The token is trading 84.74% below its all-time high of $86.68, which it reached on Oct. 30.

Other Dogecoin-knockoffs that saw significant appreciation at press time included Chihuahua (CRYPTO: HUA), Shiboki (CRYPTO: SHIBOKI), King Shiba (CRYPTO: KINGSHIB), and DogeWarrior (CRYPTO: DWR).

The highest gainer among these coins was HUA, which spiked 387.53% over 24 hours to $0.00000001273. SHIBOKI rose 238.05% to $0.00002172 in the same period. The latter hit an all-time high of $0.00002979 on Wednesday night.

KINGSHIB also hit an all-time high of $0.1727 on Wednesday. The coin traded 99.69% higher at $0.1514 over 24 hours. DWR rose 70.16% higher over 24 hours at $0.000000002341.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Important? ELONOM has been touting a billboard in Times Square, New York. The project said on Twitter it paid $80,000 in Binance USD rewards to its holders.

Elonomics Looking super bullish! Billboard ad in Times Square, New York! Paid over $80K in BUSD rewards to holders. PAMPing and trending all over the places CMC: https://t.co/nlho2Oi4N7 TG:https://t.co/aoLLCrigeS

WEB:https://t.co/6zTtJDux5m pic.twitter.com/qoeC0is8Ry — 100X Gems Hunter Abi (@Gemshunterabi) November 1, 2021

Ethereum and BSC Token HUA is a part of a three-token ecosystem and announced a non fungible token presale in August. On Wednesday, the project said its “lootboxes” were live and NFTs could be purchased with ecosystem constituent tokens.

SHIBOKI, a portmanteau of Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Musk’s dog, was seen trending on CoinMarketCap at press time.

KINGSHIB said its Ethereum contract will be live in the next 24 hours and the project will burn 10 million tokens on the BSC platform.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!

King Shiba's Ethereum contract will be live in the next 24 hours

10M Token (400k USD) burn on Launch also on BSC

We are ready for the next leg up to 100M market cap and our Ethereum bridge will take us there!

TG: https://t.co/nUSfagBAkH#Shib #Shiba pic.twitter.com/edBSdhwEdj — KING SHIBA (@KINGSHIBABSC) November 2, 2021

BSC Token DWR, which describes itself as a gaming token with NFT integration, noted the upwards price action in the token and thanked the community for trusting them.

We are pumping and pumping real hard… thanks to our great community for sticking with us and trusting us 🙂 pic.twitter.com/PhOsRpuxmf — Doge Warrior (@DogeWarriorBSC) November 3, 2021

Read Next: Is Kraken Listing Shiba Inu Coin? Here's What You Need To Know