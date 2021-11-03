Crypto Exchange Huobi To Send Contest Winner To Space

Huobi Group — the parent firm of major cryptocurrency exchange Huobi — wants to celebrate its eighth birthday by launching one very lucky winner into space.

What Happened: In order to celebrate its eighth anniversary, Huobi Group plans to host multiple events and the giveaway of a space travel ticket, according to a Wednesday Cointelegraph report. Entering the contest is free of charge and open to all of the exchange's users but with some limitations that have yet to be announced.

Huobi has not yet revealed which space company will launch the winner into space, but it is hard to expect others other than Elon Musk’s SpaceX or Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to provide the rocket.

Director of global strategy Jeff Mei told Cointelegraph there is a clear message that the exchange wants to send, and that is "that the concept of space is open to everyone, and this reflects the openness of cryptocurrencies and Huobi’s platform."

The report follows Huobi recently launching a trial for a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace which will allow the exchange's users to purchase NFTs, collectibles and other digital items as the firm looks to expand into the Metaverse.

