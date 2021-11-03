Dogecoin Creator Condemns Promoting Floki Inu: Advertising 'It'll Make You Rich' Is 'Slimy AF'

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) creator Billy Markus took a stand against Dogecoin influencer SlumDOGE Millionaire’s recommendation of Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) as an investment choice.

What Happened: On Monday, SlumDOGE Millionaire told his 117,000 followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) that Floki Inu is a “way out” for those that missed the Dogecoin opportunity.

Dogecoin creator Billy Markus took issue with the influencer’s assertions that it could make people life-changing money.

There's no such thing as a "way out." It's just early people getting richer, later people getting poorer, unless later people have new later people that will get poorer for them to get richer. Advertising something like "it'll make you rich" is slimy af. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 1, 2021

SlumDOGE millionaire responded by stating that Dogecoin was a “way out” for him in the same way that it was for early investors in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

“You stop speaking for yourself when you say it's a 'way out.' Then you're selling a promise. It was only a way out for you because you got lucky with it. Not everyone is lucky. It's impossible,” said Markus.

If you like floki, whatever, that's fine. If you were paid by the floki team, you gotta disclose that. If you start telling people it WILL make them money, you're being a slimeball, full stop. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the team behind Floki Inu has been on a large-scale marketing campaign for its token. Most recently, the team rolled out billboards and posters across London underground stations, buses, and trains that read: “Missed DOGE? Get Floki.”

Price Action: FLOKI was trading at $0.000215, up 5.23% in the last 24 hours. DOGE was down 2.26% over the same period, trading hands at a price of $0.2659.

Photo by Executium on Unsplash