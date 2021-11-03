Is Kraken Listing Shiba Inu Coin? Here's What You Need To Know

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 3, 2021 4:14 am
There is a growing buzz around cryptocurrency exchange Kraken listing the meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

What Happened: On Monday, Kraken teased its Twitter following on the Shiba Inu listing. The tweet made reference to the exchange’s Product Lead Brian Hoffman.

 

The Shiba Inu Kraken listing date could have fallen on Tuesday as per the exchange, provided the tweet got 2,000 likes. At press time, the twet had already garnered 73,000 likes.

The Shiba-Kraken saga has left cryptocurrency twitter wondering when will Kraken list Shiba Inu?

Why It Matters: While the SHIB Kraken listing time is not yet clear, it is still of significance as Kraken is the fifth-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, as per CoinMarketCap.

Kraken posted on Twitter that it recognizes the importance of community, which it said was an important “consideration for all listings.”

It also noted that “there’s more work for us to do as we move through our listing review process.”

SHIB’s latest listings on Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) platforms buoyed the cryptocurrency. There is also an increasing clamor for the coin to be listed on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD).

A listing by Kraken could give SHIB a boost as its latest rally loses steam. At press time, SHIB traded 6.68% lower at $0.00006542 over 24 hours.

Last week, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) got flipped in terms of market cap by the soaring SHIB, which styles itself as so-called DOGE-Killer. Notably, the meme coin is still up 23.09% over a seven-day period.

