'Ethereum Killer' Solana Crypto's Price Hits All-Time High, Flips Cardano As Fifth-Largest Coin

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 2, 2021 11:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'Ethereum Killer' Solana Crypto's Price Hits All-Time High, Flips Cardano As Fifth-Largest Coin

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) touched a new all-time high of $227.42 on Tuesday night, emerging as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, as per CoinMarketCap data.

What Happened: Solana’s market capitalization is valued at $68.66 billion and the cryptocurrency is now ahead of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) in those terms. ADA has a market cap of $65.26 billion.

ADA was formerly the fifth-largest coin and now takes sixth place in market cap rankings. Both cryptocurrencies are often dubbed as so-called Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) killers.

SOL traded 13.4% higher at $229.25 over 24 hours. In the same period, ADA rose 1.01% to $1.96. For the week, SOL has risen 12.75% while ADA fell 8.75%. 

ETH also touched a fresh all-time high on Tuesday of $4,638.45. At press time, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded 6.77% higher at $4,605.18 over 24 hours.

SOL’s year-to-date gains now stand at a whopping 12246.39%, while those of ADA and ETH are 1017.63% and 530.25% respectively.

See Also: How To Buy Solana (SOL)

Why It Matters: Solana Chief Operating Officer Raj Gokal told Benzinga this year that the project’s “one global state”  and “proof-of-history” features set it apart from its rival cryptocurrencies.

The cryptocurrency’s growth has been defined by non fungible tokens or NFTs, smart contracts and decentralized finance or DeFi.

Even so, there have been setbacks this year, including a high-profile outage that led to a 45-minute denial-of-service disruption in September.

Meanwhile, Cardano added smart contract functionality in September but the associated token fell victim to profit-booking post the rollout.

The technological journey of ADA continues with Cardano-founder Charles Hoskinson, stating in an ask-me-anything session on Saturday that the progress on Cardano’s layer-two scaling solution Hydra is continuing.

“We are going to keep adding resources to Hydra, and we've been trying to identify some teams so we can parallelize the workstream because it's such a high commercial priority,” said Hoskinson.

“It's going to be very important that we'll be able to offload a large number of the transaction traffic that's going to come from all of the apps that are coming."

Read Next: Loopring Crypto Beats Dogecoin To The Punch And Crosses $1 Mark

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

5 Best Altcoins To Buy During The Dip

5 Best Altcoins To Buy During The Dip

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. During the 2017 bull run, Bitcoin had multiple 40%+ corrections. For seasoned crypto traders, days like this one are to be expected. Par for the course, even. read more
Almost A Third Of All US Cryptocurrency Holders Own Dogecoin: Survey

Almost A Third Of All US Cryptocurrency Holders Own Dogecoin: Survey

According to a recent survey done by the ‘Finder’, the adoption rate of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in the U.S. read more
Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 9% In 24 Hours

Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 9% In 24 Hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum Classic's (CRYPTO: ETC) price has fallen 9.18% to $46.74. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 18.0% loss, moving from $56.95 to its current price. read more
COTI Rides To All-Time High After Taking 'First Steps' In DeFi Over Cardano

COTI Rides To All-Time High After Taking 'First Steps' In DeFi Over Cardano

COTI (CRYPTO: COTI) soared 43.79% to $0.56 over 24 hours leading up to press time. What’s Moving? The token of the enterprise-grade fintech platform has shot up 48.18% over a seven-day trailing period. COTI touched an all-time high of $0.60 earlier on Thursday. The coin has declined 8.59% since touching those levels. read more