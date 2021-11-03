These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Coin Up 330% After Elon Musk's Tweets

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs touched all-time highs and are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night after Dogecoin rose and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: Lil Floki (CRYPTO: LILFLOKI) is up 336.93% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000006404. The token is the second-biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies during the 24-hour period, as per CoinMarketCap data.

The coin has surged 321.03% against Bitcoin and also gained 309.99% against Ethereum. It touched an all-time high of $0.0000000163 on Tuesday.

Among the other knock-off coins, Doge Universe (CRYPTO: SPACEXDOGE) has surged 126.46% during the 24-hour period to $0.0001575.

Small dogecoin (CRYPTO: SDOG) has gained 109.19% during the 24-hour period to $0.0000008049 and MiniFlokiADA (CRYPTO: MFLOKIADA) has risen 43.02% during the past 24 hours to $0.000005928.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 1.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2730 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 2.0% over the 24-hour period to $0.00006863.

Why It Matters: Lil Floki, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog, is a deflationary token on the Binance Smart Chain Network that rewards users in Binance Coin.

The token’s primary mission is to be able to regularly support local dog shelters in New Zealand.

The coin is gaining after Musk mentioned his pet dog Floki on Twitter in a reply to Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus.

You mean Lil Floki right???!! https://t.co/VabWNTCTM3 — Lil Floki (@thelilfloki) November 2, 2021

Doge Universe touched an all-time high of $0.0002954 on Tuesday. The coin says on its website that it utilizes a new Hybrid Deflationary Mechanism (HDM) and offers a vast amount of products and use cases.

The project behind the token announced on Twitter that it has started development for its non fungible token (NFT) and gaming website.

Website update:

We've begun development for the NFT and Gaming website. We will display all of our characters along with: docs for the (ecosystem, tokenomics, mechanics), interactive 3D models (anyone will be able to interact with the characters from every single angle 360°). pic.twitter.com/jJ0wLZ6ivX — Doge Universe (@SPACExD0GE) November 1, 2021

Small Dogecoin says it intends to connect the centralized and decentralized exchanges through its token.

MiniFlokiADA, named after Musk’s Shiba Inu pup, says it would reward its holders by giving special Cardano rewards on an ADA vault and also plans to enter the non fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

The token touched an all-time high of $0.000008637 on Tuesday and is trending in the fifth spot as per CoinMarketCap data.

Read Next: This Cryptocurrency App Is Ranked Higher Than Twitter, Google Chrome And Uber In Apple's App Store