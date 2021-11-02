Warner Bros Launches 'Matrix' NFTs

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 2, 2021 2:03 pm
Warner Bros — an entertainment brand owned by AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) — intends to launch non-fungible tokens featuring its "Matrix" franchise.

What Happened: Social NFT platform Nifty's will launch 100,000 avatars featuring the upcoming "The Matrix Resurrections" movie with the famous red pill from the franchise, according to a Tuesday Hollywood Reporter report. The tokens will be sold for $50 each from Nov. 30 and their buyers can between a red pill or a blue pill — just like in the movies.

Jeff Marsilio, CEO and co-founder of Nifty’s, said that the firm thinks "that theme, of digital identity, and choice, and owning that identity, resonates with the themes in The Matrix franchise.”

Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, said digital art and collectibles joined retail stores, theme parks, social media, collectibles, online shops on the list of "ways fans of content can interact with their favorite characters and stories in 2021"

The report follows late October reports that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) — the market leader providing software tools for creatives — partnered with non-fungible token (NFT) market Rarible to protect the digital artists behind the tokens.

