Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
November 2, 2021 11:04 am
Shiba Inu’s (CRYPTO: SHIB) price has decreased 5.69% over the past 24 hours to $0.000069. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 48.0%, moving from $0.000047 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has tumbled 43.0% over the past week while the circulating supply of the coin has risen 10.4%. This brings the circulating supply to 549.15 trillion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for SHIB is #9 at 38.07 billion.

Where Can You Buy Shiba Inu?

