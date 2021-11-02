CryptoPunk NFT 'Accidentally' Sold For $19K Instead Of $19M

A CryptoPunk NFT was sold for just $19,400 in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in what looks to be a “fat finger” trade.

What Happened: Earlier today, CryptoPunk 7557 sold for 4.44 ETH, which was barely a fraction of its true value.

This particular CryptoPunk was part of a collection of 55 Punks with the “Tiara” attribute. To put things into perspective, the cheapest Tiara Punk is worth 325 ETH or $1.4 million.

It is likely that the listing price was a manual error by the seller who presumably intended to offer the Punk for a price of 4444 ETH or $19.5 million.

This hurts. @larvalabs take a look at the offer history, it's clear that the seller wanted to put 4,444 and put 4.444 instead. This cries for a UI warning – so far below the floor is clearly user error and should be avoided. It's a 100.000 USD error :/ pic.twitter.com/uTBwMtVDqP — Dominic Eskofier (@DolAtoR) November 1, 2021

The last price that was paid for Punk 7,557 was 8,888 ETH, or $31 million.

Seeing that the CryptoPunk was being sold for barely a fraction of its market value, the buyer used the Flashbots service to front-run the buy order by essentially “bribing” Ethereum miners to get a priority transaction through.

The buyer sent 3.33 ETH to the F2Pool Ethereum miners to ensure he purchased the NFT before anyone else.

Photo by Michael Dziedzic on Unsplash.