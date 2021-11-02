CryptoPunk NFT 'Accidentally' Sold For $19K Instead Of $19M

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 2, 2021 1:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CryptoPunk NFT 'Accidentally' Sold For $19K Instead Of $19M

A CryptoPunk NFT was sold for just $19,400 in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in what looks to be a “fat finger” trade.

What Happened: Earlier today, CryptoPunk 7557 sold for 4.44 ETH, which was barely a fraction of its true value.

This particular CryptoPunk was part of a collection of 55 Punks with the “Tiara” attribute. To put things into perspective, the cheapest Tiara Punk is worth 325 ETH or $1.4 million.

It is likely that the listing price was a manual error by the seller who presumably intended to offer the Punk for a price of 4444 ETH or $19.5 million.

The last price that was paid for Punk 7,557 was 8,888 ETH, or $31 million.

Seeing that the CryptoPunk was being sold for barely a fraction of its market value, the buyer used the Flashbots service to front-run the buy order by essentially “bribing” Ethereum miners to get a priority transaction through.

The buyer sent 3.33 ETH to the F2Pool Ethereum miners to ensure he purchased the NFT before anyone else.

Photo by Michael Dziedzic on Unsplash.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Ethereum Up By 4% In 24 hours

Ethereum Up By 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) price rose 4.26% to $4,474.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $4,231.89 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,530.69. read more
Goldman Sachs Predicts $8,000 Ethereum In 2021: Report

Goldman Sachs Predicts $8,000 Ethereum In 2021: Report

Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has reportedly arrived at an $8,000 price target for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) by the end of the year. read more
Someone Just Sent $179M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

Someone Just Sent $179M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $179,076,678 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x29146557ce37eaf8090a4300b5083a40ef28687b read more
This Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Just Saw A Nice Bounce Off Support

This Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Just Saw A Nice Bounce Off Support

Shares of cryptocurrency mining company Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) are trading higher Tuesday, most likely moving up as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more