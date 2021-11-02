Digital Currency Group Sells $700M Shares To Alphabet, SoftBank At $10B Valuation

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 2, 2021 11:14 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Digital Currency Group Sells $700M Shares To Alphabet, SoftBank At $10B Valuation

The Digital Currency Group (DCG) has completed a $700 million investment round from high-profile investors such as SoftBank Group Corp – ADR (OTC:SFTBY) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

What Happened: According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, DCG’s $700 million share sale valued the company at $10 billion. Barry Silbert, the firm’s founder and CEO, said the transaction was solely an opportunity for early investors to exit and take profits.

The entirety of the sum raised went to the selling shareholders, none of whom sold their entire stake in the company. Silbert himself did not sell any shares during the stock offering.

DCG is a heavyweight in the crypto industry with a number of highly profitable first-mover portfolio companies. Included in this list is Grayscale Investments, the issuer of the world’s largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fund, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC).

The firm also owns the digital currency brokerage Genesis, which is on track to report $1 billion in revenue this year.

According to SoftBank CEO Marcelo Claure, it was DCG’s combination of portfolio companies that made it an attractive investment in order to get diverse exposure to crypto.

“We’re the best proxy for investing in this industry,” DCG's Silbert told CNBC in an interview. 

“We were looking for the type of backers that could be, and hopefully will be with, with us on this journey for the next couple of decades.” 

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $63,386.22, gaining 3.06% in the last 24 hours, as of Tuesday morning at publication.

Photo by Viktor Jakovlev on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Financing Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
EXCLUSIVE: OLB Group Announces Support For Mastercard Cryptocurrency Processing

EXCLUSIVE: OLB Group Announces Support For Mastercard Cryptocurrency Processing

The OLB Group Inc (NASDAQ: OLB) announced Tuesday that the company is prepared to process Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: read more
Does Bitcoin Go Up Or Down From Here? What 4 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying Right Now

Does Bitcoin Go Up Or Down From Here? What 4 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying Right Now

Four popular cryptocurrency analysts have reiterated their bullish stance on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) even as the apex cryptocurrency fell on Monday night. read more
Loopring Crypto Beats Dogecoin To The Punch And Crosses $1 Mark

Loopring Crypto Beats Dogecoin To The Punch And Crosses $1 Mark

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based cryptocurrency Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) continued to soar at press time crossing the $1 mark in intraday trading, a level much-sought-after by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more