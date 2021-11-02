Wait...Has Elon Musk Really — Finally — Joined Facebook?

Meta Platforms Inc’s social media platform Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) verified a page purporting to represent Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: The page, which is accessible through a truncated URL: https://www.facebook.com/ElonMuskoffici, sports a blue tick mark with an info tip that reads, “Facebook confirmed that this is the authentic profile for this public figure.”

Screenshot Of The "Verified" Elon Musk Fan Page

Alarmingly, the latest post on the page appears to be a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) giveaway scam.

As per Facebook’s “Page Transparency” data on the webpage, it was created on July 29, 2019 by a “Kizito Gavin,” which is the reversed name of the soccer player Gavin Kizito.

Screenshot Of The Page Transparency Information

The people who manage the page are located in Egypt, as per Facebook Page Transparency information.

Why It Matters: There is no clarity on why this page was verified by Facebook, reported The Verge.

The Verge cited Facebook’s own verification rules which state that such verification requires that the company has “confirmed that the Page or profile is the authentic presence of the public figure or brand it represents.”

Additionally, a form is required to be filled, which should be accompanied by identification documents.

The page was visible and accessible when checked by Benzinga at press time.

Scammers have often used Musk's name to run Bitcoin and cryptocurrency giveaway scams, which have led to multiple people losing funds.

Price Action: On Monday, Facebook shares closed nearly 2% higher at $329.98 in the regular session. On the same day, Tesla shares closed almost 8.5% higher at $1,208.59 and rose 0.88% in the after-hours session. At press time, BTC traded 1.26% higher at $61,111.67.

