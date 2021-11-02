These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Elon Musk-Themed Coin Up 1390%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Monday night after Shiba Inu rebounded and Dogecoin dropped.

What Happened: Elonomics (CRYPTO: ELONOM) is up 1393% during the past 24 hours, trading at $13.98. The token is the biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies during the 24-hour period, as per CoinMarketCap data.

The coin has surged 1450% against Bitcoin and also gained 1436% against Ethereum.

Among the other knock-off coins, Dogeswap (CRYPTO: DOGES) has surged 218.13% during the 24-hour period to $174.01.

Elon’s Marvin (CRYPTO: MARVIN) has gained 166.1% during the 24-hour period to $0.5833 and MiniFlokiADA (CRYPTO: MFLOKIADA) has risen 106.2% during the past 24 hours to $0.000004151.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 4.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2688 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has gained 6.6% over the 24-hour period to $0.00007049.

Why It Matters: Elonomics is a rebase token built on the Binance Smart Chain Network that rewards its holders with stable coin Binance USD.

The coin retweeted a post that showed its billboard advertisement has gone live in Times Square, New York.

Elonomics Looking super bullish! Billboard ad in Times Square, New York! Paid over $80K in BUSD rewards to holders. PAMPing and trending all over the places CMC: https://t.co/nlho2Oi4N7 💬TG:https://t.co/aoLLCrigeS

WEB:https://t.co/6zTtJDux5m pic.twitter.com/qoeC0is8Ry — 100X Gems Hunter Abi (@Gemshunterabi) November 1, 2021

Dogeswap says on its website that it aggregates DeFi services and automatically finds users the best price for token swaps. The token is down 81.3% from its all-time high of $931.96 reached in April.

Elon’s Marvin describes itself as a meme coin of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s Havanese dog and the little brother of Floki Inu.

The coin, which is trading on the Binance Smart Chain, retweeted a post that says its market capitalization is $10 million and it will be the “first dog meme” to hit the $1 mark.

MiniFlokiADA, named after Musk’s Shiba Inu pup, says it will reward its holders by giving special Cardano rewards on an ADA vault and also plans to enter the non fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

Read Next: Squid Game Token Price Crashes From $2,800 To Zero Minutes After Twitter Restricts 'Official' Account