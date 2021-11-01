Shiboshis: What You Should Know About Shiba Inu-Based NFT Project Climbing The Charts

A non-fungible token project built to honor the Shiba Inu coin is climbing up the sales volume leaderboard. Here’s what you should know about the Shiboshis.

What Happened: In mid-October, the Shiboshis were offered to investors with varying prices.

The NFTs were offered using Doge Killer (CRYPTO: LEASH), the second coin in the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) ecosystem, for the first 24 hours. The 10,000 NFT project featured a sliding scale for pricing with the first 3,000 available for 0.1 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) each, the next 5,000 available for 0.2 ETH each and the last 2,000 available for 0.3 ETH each.

The Shiboshis saw strong sales prior to the public mint and sold out in under an hour with high gas fees due to strong demand.

“Shiboshis are 10,000 lovable Shiba Inu generated non-fungible tokens eternally written on the Ethereum blockchain,” the company’s OpenSea profile says.

Each Shiboshi has traits that correspond to an upcoming Shiboshi Game.

“The Shiboshi Game will allow Shiboshi holders the ability to use their NFTs in strategic gameplay,” according to the company’s website.

As the first NFT project featured using ShibaSwap and corresponding to Shiba Inu coin and Doge Killer, the project could continue to be popular.

Rising Valuation: Shiboshis have a floor price of 1.94 ETH at the time of writing. Top sales for Shiboshis include two 50 ETH sales and several ranging from 25 ETH to 30 ETH.

The top sales for Shiboshis feature the rare steelhead and bat headwear traits corresponding to looking like Iron Man and Batman, respectively.

As of Monday afternoon, Shiboshis' sales volume is $1.5 million in the past 24 hours, ranking seventh on CryptoSlam’s daily rankings and up 10% to the previous day.

Over the past seven days, Shiboshis had sales volume of $10.5 million, ranking sixth on the list. Shiboshis appeared in the weekly top 10 for the first time last week.

Despite being available only half the month of October, Shiboshis rank 16th in sales volume at $28.6 million.

Photo: Shiboshis at ShibaSwap.