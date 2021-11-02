Amazon Seems To Be Digging Deeper Into Cryptocurrencies: What You Need To Know

by Adrian Zmudzinski
November 2, 2021 1:44 am
Amazon Seems To Be Digging Deeper Into Cryptocurrencies: What You Need To Know

A recent move by Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) suggests that its cloud computing unit — Amazon Web Services — may soon adopt cryptocurrencies.
What Happened: Amazon is looking for an employee tasked with encouraging senior staff at financial institutions to consider adopting cryptocurrencies as well as central bank digital currencies, stablecoins, tokenized securities, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and asset-backed tokens, according to a recent job listing.

Such a development indicates that the technology giant may be aiming to become a major driving force — acting in favor of the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The opening is for a financial services specialist who "understands the overall cryptocurrency and digital asset ecosystem," and has experience working in the blockchain and distributed ledger technology industries.

Amazon's post highlighted that the employee would work with regulators, financial institutions and capital market operators to understand how they could benefit from decentralized systems.

The new hire would encourage senior staff at major global financial institutions to “transform the way they transact digital assets." Prospective hires are expected to have at least seven years of experience in financial services business development and distributed ledger technology or blockchain technologies.

The development follows Amazon posting a job listing for a cryptocurrency and blockchain product lead to develop its digital currency and blockchain strategy and product roadmap in late July.

