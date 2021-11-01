Why Coinbase Shares Are Rising Today

byAdam Eckert
November 1, 2021 10:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Coinbase Shares Are Rising Today

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is trading higher Monday following news that competitor Binance has temporarily halted crypto withdrawals, which could possibly cause investors to transition to Coinbase.

Binance announced Monday morning that it temporarily disabled all crypto withdrawals, citing "a large backlog."

Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy.

See Also: You Ask, We Analyze: Why Coinbase Stock Looks Set For Continuation

COIN Price Action: Coinbase has traded as high as $429.54 and as low as $208 since its direct listing on April 14. 

The stock was up 5.13% at $335.86 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Coinbase.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Why Coinbase Shares Are Rising Today

Why Coinbase Shares Are Rising Today

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is trading higher after Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) selected the company as its custody partner for its digital wallet pilot. read more
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NAS read more
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: read more