These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, Shiba Witch Crypto Up 300% On Halloween

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 31, 2021 10:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, Shiba Witch Crypto Up 300% On Halloween

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Sunday night after Dogecoin rebounded and Shiba Inu dropped.

What Happened: Shiba Witch (CRYPTO: SHIBAWITCH) is up 302.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.001158.

The coin has surged 238.2% against Bitcoin and also gained 238.9% against Ethereum, even as Halloween was celebrated on Sunday. The token is down almost 17.6% from its all-time high of $0.001174 reached earlier on Sunday.

Among the other knock-off coins, ElonDoge (CRYPTO: EDOGE) has surged 214.35% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000003483.

Shibanomics (CRYPTO: SHIBIN) has gained 140.2% during the 24-hour period to $0.000006386 and Dogeswap (CRYPTO: DOGES) has risen 113.2% during the past 24 hours to $54.76.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 2.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2775 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 1.38% over the 24-hour period to $0.00006676.

Why It Matters: Shiba Witch calls itself the “mystical witch of Hogwartinu.”

The coin, which was listed recently on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, says on its website that it is a single player mobile game with only 8,000 randomly generated non fungible token (NFT) characters minted initially with custom features.

ElonDoge says on its website that its mission is to prepare society for the Mars colony seriously and can power the Mars society with a universal basic income using its token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain.

Shibanomics is a deflationary token on the Binance Smart Chain. The coin took to Twitter to announce that it has reached a market capitalization of $100 million.

Dogeswap says on its website that it aggregates DeFi services and automatically finds users the best price for token swaps. The token is down 94.1% from its all-time high of $931.96 reached in April.

Read Next: Edward Snowden Warns Against Investing In Shiba Inu, Says It's A 'Clone Of Dog Money'

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Strikes Gains Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Take A Break — Is It Alt Season Again?

Dogecoin Strikes Gains Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Take A Break — Is It Alt Season Again?

Most major coins traded in the red Sunday night with the exception of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 0.69% to $2.64 trillion. What Happened: DOGE rose 2.47% to $0.28 over 24 hours. Over the week, it has risen 0.94%. read more
Edward Snowden Warns Against Investing In Shiba Inu, Says It's A 'Clone Of Dog Money'

Edward Snowden Warns Against Investing In Shiba Inu, Says It's A 'Clone Of Dog Money'

In a recent tweet, whistleblower Edward Snowden raised the concern about Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and said that people should not invest their hard-earned money in a "clone of dog money". read more
New Poll Results: Should AMC Theatres Support Shiba Inu Payment Option For Ticket Purchases?

New Poll Results: Should AMC Theatres Support Shiba Inu Payment Option For Ticket Purchases?

Initial results are in for a poll issued by AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron on Twitter on Friday, asking people if the theater chain should add Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: read more
Here's What MicroStrategy CEO And Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Says About Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Here's What MicroStrategy CEO And Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Says About Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Microstrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor, in a recent interview, was asked about Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dog read more