These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, Shiba Witch Crypto Up 300% On Halloween

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Sunday night after Dogecoin rebounded and Shiba Inu dropped.

What Happened: Shiba Witch (CRYPTO: SHIBAWITCH) is up 302.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.001158.

The coin has surged 238.2% against Bitcoin and also gained 238.9% against Ethereum, even as Halloween was celebrated on Sunday. The token is down almost 17.6% from its all-time high of $0.001174 reached earlier on Sunday.

Among the other knock-off coins, ElonDoge (CRYPTO: EDOGE) has surged 214.35% during the past 24 hours to $0.00000003483.

Shibanomics (CRYPTO: SHIBIN) has gained 140.2% during the 24-hour period to $0.000006386 and Dogeswap (CRYPTO: DOGES) has risen 113.2% during the past 24 hours to $54.76.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 2.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2775 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 1.38% over the 24-hour period to $0.00006676.

Why It Matters: Shiba Witch calls itself the “mystical witch of Hogwartinu.”

The coin, which was listed recently on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, says on its website that it is a single player mobile game with only 8,000 randomly generated non fungible token (NFT) characters minted initially with custom features.

Just in time for Halloween pic.twitter.com/P8oh8X4tMs — Shiba Witch (@shibawitchgames) October 29, 2021

ElonDoge says on its website that its mission is to prepare society for the Mars colony seriously and can power the Mars society with a universal basic income using its token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain.

Shibanomics is a deflationary token on the Binance Smart Chain. The coin took to Twitter to announce that it has reached a market capitalization of $100 million.

LIKE + RETWEET IF YOU BELIEVE! 100M MCAP $SHIBIN — Shibanomics (@shibanomicsbsc) October 31, 2021

Dogeswap says on its website that it aggregates DeFi services and automatically finds users the best price for token swaps. The token is down 94.1% from its all-time high of $931.96 reached in April.

