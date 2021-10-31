Top Ten Weekly NFTs By Sales Volume: Axie, CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Top List, Shiba Inu Based Shiboshis Join Top Ten

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than two million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top ten NFT projects by sales volume. This week’s list featured three of the most popular projects of all time topping the list. An NFT based on a popular cryptocurrency also joined the top ten list.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Axie Infinity: $113.2 million, -4.3%

CryptoPunks: $37.1 million, +2.9%

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $21.1 million, -21.1%

Farming Tales: $17.8 million, +181.5%

Farmers World: $14.8 million, +26.9%

Art Blocks: $10.5 million, -9.9%

The Shiboshis: $9.7 million, +125.2%

NBA Top Shot: $8.8 million, -13.0%

Doodles: $8.3 million, -81.5%

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $8.1 million, +8.6%

What Happened: Axie Infinity topped the list once again and remains the weekly leader over the last two months. The popular play to earn NFT game has a sales volume of over $2.7 billion in its lifetime and over $500 million in the last 30 days.

CryptoPunks saw a slight increase in sales volume, helped by a record breaking controversial sale for 124,457 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Farming Tales and Farmers World saw big gains this week. Both NFT projects trade on the WAX Blockchain and aren’t as well-known as top Ethereum based projects.

The other big gainer this week was Shiboshis, a 10,000 NFT project celebrating the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) cryptocurrency. The Shibs have traits like laser yes and party hats and will be used in an upcoming Shiboshi Game. The NFTs can be purchased at ShibaSwap. Shiboshis have a floor price of 1.7 Ethereum on OpenSea at the time of writing.

NBA Top Shot remained in the top ten again with the NBA season fully underway and new pack drops happening for the popular sports based NFT project.

