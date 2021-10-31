Weakness In U.S. Dollar Could Spark New Parabolic Rally For Bitcoin: Justin Bennett
Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Justin Bennett says if the U.S. dollar tanks that could kick off the parabolic phase for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).
Bennet says he closely monitors the U.S. dollar index (DXY), which compares the USD to a basket of other major fiat currencies.
A weaker dollar generally suggests investors are favoring other assets over the world’s reserve currency.
Bennett predicts that Bitcoin may consolidate some more before finding a bottom around the $57,000 level.
From there, he suggests Bitcoin breaks out in early November and gets above $75,000 halfway through the month.
“BTC consolidation continues. If the market can deviate from the September pullback and breakout here, it’s back to $64,000. That would be the next big test for bulls. Let’s see,” he adds.
Earlier this month, Bennett said that the cryptocurrency could next find support in the $58,000 to $60,000 range.
Talking about Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETHER), Bennett says that the second-biggest crypto by market cap is in the middle of a breakout that could see it clock as much as 362% worth of gains in the coming months from its current price of $4,247.
