Weakness In U.S. Dollar Could Spark New Parabolic Rally For Bitcoin: Justin Bennett

byBibhu Pattnaik
October 31, 2021 2:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Weakness In U.S. Dollar Could Spark New Parabolic Rally For Bitcoin: Justin Bennett

Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Justin Bennett says if the U.S. dollar tanks that could kick off the parabolic phase for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). 

Bennet says he closely monitors the U.S. dollar index (DXY), which compares the USD to a basket of other major fiat currencies. 

A weaker dollar generally suggests investors are favoring other assets over the world’s reserve currency.

Bennett predicts that Bitcoin may consolidate some more before finding a bottom around the $57,000 level. 

From there, he suggests Bitcoin breaks out in early November and gets above $75,000 halfway through the month.

“BTC consolidation continues. If the market can deviate from the September pullback and breakout here, it’s back to $64,000. That would be the next big test for bulls. Let’s see,” he adds. 

Earlier this month, Bennett said that the cryptocurrency could next find support in the $58,000 to $60,000 range.

Talking about Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETHER), Bennett says that the second-biggest crypto by market cap is in the middle of a breakout that could see it clock as much as 362% worth of gains in the coming months from its current price of $4,247.

Related Link: Ethereum Reaches Blue Skies While Bitcoin Attempts A Break Out: What's Next For The Cryptos?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

Edward Snowden Warns Against Investing In Shiba Inu, Says It's A 'Clone Of Dog Money'

Edward Snowden Warns Against Investing In Shiba Inu, Says It's A 'Clone Of Dog Money'

In a recent tweet, whistleblower Edward Snowden raised the concern about Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and said that people should not invest their hard-earned money in a "clone of dog money". read more
New Poll Results: Should AMC Theatres Support Shiba Inu Payment Option For Ticket Purchases?

New Poll Results: Should AMC Theatres Support Shiba Inu Payment Option For Ticket Purchases?

Initial results are in for a poll issued by AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron on Twitter on Friday, asking people if the theater chain should add Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: read more
Here's What MicroStrategy CEO And Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Says About Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Here's What MicroStrategy CEO And Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Says About Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Microstrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor, in a recent interview, was asked about Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dog read more
Now A Restaurant in Paris Is Accepting Shiba Inu As Payment

Now A Restaurant in Paris Is Accepting Shiba Inu As Payment

According to a report, Paris-based restaurant Le Bistrot d'Eleonore et Maxence accepts cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).   read more