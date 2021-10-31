Here's What MicroStrategy CEO And Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Says About Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Microstrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor, in a recent interview, was asked about Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

In reply, he said he has "no opinions" about "one dog coin vs. another dog coin". He featured a portion of the interview in a tweet on Saturday.

I have no opinions about one dog coin vs. another dog coin. I stay in my lane, Emily. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/8ujFWxZtne — Michael Saylor� (@saylor) October 30, 2021

However, Saylor spoke about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and highlighted its utility and technology.

He also spoke about DeFi and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Saylor mentioned that some speculators and entertainers have meme coins. "Everybody's got their thing, it's all part of the crypto world right now, and it's what makes it so interesting and exciting," he said.

Last month Microstrategy emerged as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin and during that time Saylor had said, "Bitcoin, as the world's most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash."

The company held approximately 114,042 Bitcoin as of Sept 12, acquired at an aggregate purchase price of $3.16 billion, paying an average of $27,713 per token.

By Oct 16, the investment was valued at about $6.7 billion.

