Now A Restaurant in Paris Is Accepting Shiba Inu As Payment

According to a report, Paris-based restaurant Le Bistrot d'Eleonore et Maxence accepts cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

The French restaurant is located near St. Francis Xavier Church, a famous Roman Catholic church.

SHIB's price surged due to crypto whales and retail traders. On Friday, It outperformed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to become the world's ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Many fast-food chains and restaurants are now allowing payments in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in various countries.

In France, there's a food delivery app named 'Just Eat'; it's now allowing customers to use Bitcoin for their food deliveries.

Lieferando, a takeaway giant chain in Germany, is also known to take Bitcoin.

Domino's pizza also accepts Bitcoin from its customers, who can pay for a hot pie using the Lightning Network.

