Now A Restaurant in Paris Is Accepting Shiba Inu As Payment
According to a report, Paris-based restaurant Le Bistrot d'Eleonore et Maxence accepts cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).
The French restaurant is located near St. Francis Xavier Church, a famous Roman Catholic church.
SHIB's price surged due to crypto whales and retail traders. On Friday, It outperformed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to become the world's ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Many fast-food chains and restaurants are now allowing payments in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in various countries.
In France, there's a food delivery app named 'Just Eat'; it's now allowing customers to use Bitcoin for their food deliveries.
Lieferando, a takeaway giant chain in Germany, is also known to take Bitcoin.
Domino's pizza also accepts Bitcoin from its customers, who can pay for a hot pie using the Lightning Network.
Related Link: Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $362M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.