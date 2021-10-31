New Poll Results: Should AMC Theatres Support Shiba Inu Payment Option For Ticket Purchases?

byBibhu Pattnaik
October 31, 2021 11:00 am
Initial results are in for a poll issued by AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron on Twitter on Friday, asking people if the theater chain should add Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) coin to the list of cryptocurrencies the company will soon accept as payment.

As of Sunday morning, 86.8 percent were in favor of AMC Theatres accepting SHIB.

Aron posted the tweet after the crypto coin's price surged due to crypto whales and retail traders.  

On Friday, It outperformed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to become the world's ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has expanded to include ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange, or DEX. The total value locked, or TVL, on ShibaSwap amounts to $537.92 million based on data from Defi Llama. 

The entertainment firm is already preparing itself for consumers to pay for movie tickets in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin CRYPTO: LTC), and Dogecoin.

Last week, the company announced that it is exploring issuing its own cryptocurrency in the future. "There are a lot of reasons why AMC could be a successful issuer of cryptocurrency as well as a redeemer of cryptocurrency," Aron said during an interview.

AMC has already enabled its customer to purchase digital gift cards via Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using the BitPay wallet.

In Sept, Aron announced that the movie theater chain would also accept several other cryptocurrencies for payment.

AMC Entertainment's year-to-date gains stand at an impressive 1828.3% as the company continues to see high interest from retail investors.

