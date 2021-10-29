These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 198%

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 28, 2021 10:37 pm
Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Thursday night after Dogecoin rallied to climb to the ninth spot among the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

What Happened: Flokimooni (CRYPTO: FLOKIM) is up 197.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000003332.  

The coin has surged 184.6% against Bitcoin and also gained 168.9% against Ethereum. The token is down 27.9% from its all-time high of $0.0000004547 reached earlier on Thursday.

Among the other knock-off coins, Ryoshi Token (CRYPTO: RYOSHI) has surged 299.5% during the past 24 hours to $0.0000000339 and is in the third spot among the top trending coins, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Floki Pup (CRYPTO: FLOKIPUP) has gained 153.8% during the 24-hour period to $0.00001127 and Shakita Inu (CRYPTO: SHAK) has risen 137.6% during the past 24 hours to $0.005883.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 28.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.3024 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 13.8% over the 24-hour period to $0.00006801.

Why It Matters: Flokimooni, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, calls itself a “decentralized meme coin” with decentralized finance (DeFi) features.

The project behind the token is working on three flagship utility projects: a non fungible token (NFT) gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a Dex & Launchpad platform known as Flokimooni.

Ryoshi Token, a fan-created utility coin that calls itself Shiba Inu’s father, noted on Twitter that it is trending in the third spot on CoinMarketCap.

Floki Pup says it is the first project in the DeFi space that adopted Musk's pet dog as a meme. The token is currently designing the layout for the FlokiPup P2E Metaverse game.

The coin took to Twitter to announce it rallied to an all-time high of $0.00001471 on Thursday.  

Shakita Inu is a deflationary lotto token that says it aims to beat Shiba Inu and Dogecoin to the $1 mark.

