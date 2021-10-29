These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 198%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Thursday night after Dogecoin rallied to climb to the ninth spot among the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

What Happened: Flokimooni (CRYPTO: FLOKIM) is up 197.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000003332.

The coin has surged 184.6% against Bitcoin and also gained 168.9% against Ethereum. The token is down 27.9% from its all-time high of $0.0000004547 reached earlier on Thursday.

Among the other knock-off coins, Ryoshi Token (CRYPTO: RYOSHI) has surged 299.5% during the past 24 hours to $0.0000000339 and is in the third spot among the top trending coins, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Floki Pup (CRYPTO: FLOKIPUP) has gained 153.8% during the 24-hour period to $0.00001127 and Shakita Inu (CRYPTO: SHAK) has risen 137.6% during the past 24 hours to $0.005883.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 28.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.3024 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 13.8% over the 24-hour period to $0.00006801.

Why It Matters: Flokimooni, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, calls itself a “decentralized meme coin” with decentralized finance (DeFi) features.

The project behind the token is working on three flagship utility projects: a non fungible token (NFT) gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a Dex & Launchpad platform known as Flokimooni.

Ryoshi Token, a fan-created utility coin that calls itself Shiba Inu’s father, noted on Twitter that it is trending in the third spot on CoinMarketCap.

Up 70% for the day and trending #3 on CMC. Ryoshi is on Fire @1goonrich @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/yzNF6sZH7N — Ryoshi Token (@TokenRyoshi) October 28, 2021

Floki Pup says it is the first project in the DeFi space that adopted Musk's pet dog as a meme. The token is currently designing the layout for the FlokiPup P2E Metaverse game.

The coin took to Twitter to announce it rallied to an all-time high of $0.00001471 on Thursday.

Was just a matter of time Pup’s! Best Community + Fundamentals + Hype = ATH Broken, 2nd top gainer on CMC, above #FLOKI! We deserved this, well done too our loyal community for believing! This is just the start for Floki Pup! #FLOKIPUP https://t.co/NWZQ4oATJF pic.twitter.com/77dRac0KFT — Floki Pup (@Floki_Pup) October 28, 2021

Shakita Inu is a deflationary lotto token that says it aims to beat Shiba Inu and Dogecoin to the $1 mark.

