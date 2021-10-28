All Aboard! Where's The Dogecoin Train Headed Next?

byMelanie Schaffer
October 28, 2021 6:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
All Aboard! Where's The Dogecoin Train Headed Next?

On Thursday, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) went for a run while Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) may have tired out at near the $0.00009 level and took a break.

The Dogecoin rally came later than some enthusiasts would have liked but traders and investors seem to have jumped into Dogecoin en masse Thursday, as the crypto’s volume had more than quadrupled by midafternoon.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, who returned early from a planned one-week-long Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) hiatus, said on the social media platform he is “pretty sure following crypto prices will cause mental health issues” but those aboard the "doge-train" were feeling ecstatic with the price action.

See Also: These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knock-Offs Are Striking Major Gains Today

The Dogecoin Chart: On Wednesday, Dogecoin negated the uptrend it had been trading in since Oct. 12 when the crypto made a lower low at the 22-cent level. The break from the trend was a bear trap, because on Thursday Dogecoin moved at one point to over 42% higher to the highest price the crypto has traded at since Aug. 17.

After hitting a high of 34 cents intraday, Dogecoin began to consolidate the move on lower timeframes. The consolidation is needed because Dogecoin’s relative strength index was measuring in at about 67%, which is near overbought territory and can be a sell signal for technical traders.

Although the price retraced slightly, the crypto was holding above the 30-cent level which is a key level in terms of both psychological and price history support. If Dogecoin closes the 24-hour session near its high of day it will print a bullish Marubozu candlestick, which could indicate higher prices will come on Friday. However, if Dogecoin closes the session with a long upper wick it could indicate consolidation is needed for the short term.

Dogecoin is trading above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day, both of which are bullish indicators. The crypto is also trading above the 50-day simple moving average, which indicates longer-term sentiment is also bullish.

  • Bulls will want to see Dogecoin hold above the 30-cent level and for sustained big bullish volume to push the crypto up above a higher resistance level just below the 32-cent mark. If Dogecoin can regain the level of support, it has room to trade up toward 35 cents.
  • Bears want to see big bearish volume come in and drop Dogecoin down below the 30-cent level and for bearish momentum to force the crypto back down below 26 cents. Below that level there is further support at $0.248 and $0.23.

doge_oct._28.png

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 198%

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Themed Coin Up 198%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Thursday night after Dogecoin rallied to climb to the ninth spot among the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by marke read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound But Volatility Expected Ahead, Dogecoin Rally Spells Trouble For Shiba Inu

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound But Volatility Expected Ahead, Dogecoin Rally Spells Trouble For Shiba Inu

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) gained over 26% at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.38% to $2.58 trillion.  read more
Dogecoin, Polygon Amongst The Top Crypto Movers For Today

Dogecoin, Polygon Amongst The Top Crypto Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
UPenn's Wharton School To Accept Crypto As Tuition For Blockchain Course

UPenn's Wharton School To Accept Crypto As Tuition For Blockchain Course

Mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies is growing with each passing day, and the latest organization to hop onto the crypto bandwagon is the Wharton School. read more