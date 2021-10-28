$168.28M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $168,284,813 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as:

0x80b69458c904e65eacb63e2c96c2ca561fb02e58

$168 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x49462ec1523fe85afb85dbc091b1004e7064d384

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Ethereum tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Ethereum position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of ETH. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Ethereum down 2% on any given exchange.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

According to Glassnode, there are 26,874,323 Ethereum wallets with a balance of over 100,000 coins.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 4.27% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.