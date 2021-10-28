UPenn's Wharton School To Accept Crypto As Tuition For Blockchain Course

Mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies is growing with each passing day, and the latest organization to hop onto the crypto bandwagon is the Wharton School.

What Happened: University of Pennsylvania Wharton School's The Aresty Institute of Executive Education announced it will allow participants in a new online program, "Economics of Blockchain and Digital Assets," to pay tuition in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETC) and USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC).

Wharton becomes the first Ivy League institution or U.S. business school to accept payment in crypto.

The crypto payment will be accepted through the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

The blockchain program is developed in partnership with blockchain economic consulting firm Prysm Group. It is a six-week Wharton certificate program designed for business and technology professionals seeking to learn about blockchain and digital assets.

Why It's Important: The online blockchain program is due to start in January and will cost $3,800, Bloomberg reported. Several thousands of students are expected to enroll in the program every year, the article added.

The Wharton School's announcement comes at a time when several universities have begun experimenting with cryptos.

Incidentally, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, a crypto backer, is an illustrious alumnus of UPenn. He graduated from the university in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a Bachelor of Arts degree in physics.

Musk-run Tesla announced earlier this year that it will hold some of its reserves in Bitcoin. The Tesla chief is also known for supporting altcoins such as Doge (CRYPTO: DOGE) through his tweets.

At last check Thursday afternoon, Bitcoin was trading up 2.94% at $60,214.83, Ethereum was up 5.89% to $4,211.44.05 and Coinbase was up 1.64% to $316.66.

