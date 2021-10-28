UPenn's Wharton School To Accept Crypto As Tuition For Blockchain Course

byShanthi Rexaline
October 28, 2021 4:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
UPenn's Wharton School To Accept Crypto As Tuition For Blockchain Course

Mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies is growing with each passing day, and the latest organization to hop onto the crypto bandwagon is the Wharton School.

What Happened: University of Pennsylvania Wharton School's The Aresty Institute of Executive Education announced it will allow participants in a new online program, "Economics of Blockchain and Digital Assets," to pay tuition in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETC) and USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC).

Wharton becomes the first Ivy League institution or U.S. business school to accept payment in crypto.

The crypto payment will be accepted through the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

The blockchain program is developed in partnership with blockchain economic consulting firm Prysm Group. It is a six-week Wharton certificate program designed for business and technology professionals seeking to learn about blockchain and digital assets.

Related Link: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High Above $65,000 Level

Why It's Important: The online blockchain program is due to start in January and will cost $3,800, Bloomberg reported. Several thousands of students are expected to enroll in the program every year, the article added.

The Wharton School's announcement comes at a time when several universities have begun experimenting with cryptos.

Incidentally, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, a crypto backer, is an illustrious alumnus of UPenn. He graduated from the university in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a Bachelor of Arts degree in physics.

Musk-run Tesla announced earlier this year that it will hold some of its reserves in Bitcoin. The Tesla chief is also known for supporting altcoins such as Doge (CRYPTO: DOGE) through his tweets.

At last check Thursday afternoon, Bitcoin was trading up 2.94% at $60,214.83, Ethereum was up 5.89% to $4,211.44.05 and Coinbase was up 1.64% to $316.66.

Related Link: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Image by Miloslav Hamřík from Pixabay 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Education Markets General

Related Articles

Tesla Suggests It May Resume Accepting Payments In Bitcoin Or Other Cryptocurrencies

Tesla Suggests It May Resume Accepting Payments In Bitcoin Or Other Cryptocurrencies

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. read more
Dogecoin Gets Elon Musk Boost, Shiba Inu Remains Green Despite Setback, Bitcoin, Ethereum Stop To Catch Breath

Dogecoin Gets Elon Musk Boost, Shiba Inu Remains Green Despite Setback, Bitcoin, Ethereum Stop To Catch Breath

Major coins were flat but Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu rose higher as a weekend dominated by the latter came to an end on Sunday evening. The global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1% to $2.54 trillion. read more
5 Best Altcoins To Buy During The Dip

5 Best Altcoins To Buy During The Dip

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. During the 2017 bull run, Bitcoin had multiple 40%+ corrections. For seasoned crypto traders, days like this one are to be expected. Par for the course, even. read more
Why Is Solana ($SOL) Going Up While Other Major Cryptos Slump?

Why Is Solana ($SOL) Going Up While Other Major Cryptos Slump?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) continued to move ever higher even as major cryptocurrencies slipped into the red on Thursday night. What’s Moving? SOL rose 8.33% to $201.11 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day trailing period, SOL has shot up 35.19%. read more