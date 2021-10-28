Global Companies Are Learning You Can't Build a Blockchain Without an R&D Roadmap

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

It wasn’t that long ago that a decentralized, distributed ledger cryptocurrency called blockchain was embraced only by fledgling business startups. Now a bona fide disruptor and new darling of big companies on Wall Street, more than 90% of U.S. and European banks invest time and capital in blockchain options.

Companies as diverse as IBM (NYSE:IBM), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) are now using blockchain in their operations, and the need for insight and education in the blockchain operating world is growing exponentially.

As a growing number of business owners worldwide considers blockchain technology as a safer and easier way to conduct digital transactions, technology-based companies helping provide an implementation roadmap are becoming more in demand.

Toronto-based Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE:BTC), (OTCQB:BTCWF) is one example of a company stepping up its blockchain research and development (R&D) and business solutions to position itself as a go-to source for companies needing insight and direction.

In response to the increased need, Bluesky has announced it has fully consolidated its R&D efforts in the areas of decentralized finance (DeFi), stablecoin and artificial intelligence (AI) under one umbrella focused on its blockchain-related initiatives. Under the moniker blueskyINTEL (BSI), the new division will serve as a public engagement platform for all businesses — no matter the industry or size — wishing to use and learn about blockchain technology and the value it brings for the future of business and global digital transactions.

Blockchain Adoption Needs Strategy and Education

Bluesky’s overarching goal is that the BSI platform will not only educate businesses on blockchain, but also provide value and solutions to those looking to adopt a blockchain roadmap for their operations. The company also has goals for its new BSI website to bring blockchain solutions providers, experts and influencers together.

“We have stayed true to our commitment to be more than just a successful crypto mining company. This reorganization of all of our key R&D efforts better supports an ongoing diversification of our business as we focus on the underlying platform that has and continues to support our success,” Bluesky CEO Ben Gelfand said.

BSI’s platform will support the business transition to adopting blockchain technology and is positioning itself as an online value add. Bluesky believes that putting its blockchain R&D under one platform will enhance its reputation as both a digital mining company and a technology company.

“Our public-facing engagement platform with BSI really represents us as a technology company behaving prudently as a business with a focus on diversification,” Bluesky COO Anthony Pearlman said. “As we fully settle on a dedicated, diversified business path and approach based on lessons learned through this varied user engagement, we will provide inter-stage updates in a timely fashion to our shareholders and investors.”

An early introduction of the first-stage BSI offering is now live at www.bluesky intel.com. The company is inviting solution providers, blockchain experts, influencers and users to sign up at the site to create a “repository of everything blockchain.” The entire production website with enhanced functionality is targeted for release through the rest of 2021 and early 2022.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.