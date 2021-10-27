fbpx

Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Disney NFTs Are Coming: What You Need To Know

byChris Katje
October 27, 2021 2:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Disney NFTs Are Coming: What You Need To Know

Non-fungible tokens may have one of its biggest votes of confidence yet with media conglomerate Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) entering the mix Wednesday.

What Happened: VeVe, a digital collectible business, has partnered with Disney to bring a line of NFTs to collectors in celebration of Disney+ Day.

“Disney & VeVe are collaborating to launch a series of digital collectibles featuring beloved characters and iconic items from some of the world’s most beloved stories!” VeVe tweeted.

Disney fans will be able to purchase non-fungible tokens featuring characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars on the VeVe Digital Collectibles App, according to the company.

Fans will have the opportunity to “purchase and interact with digital golden statues.”

The “Golden Moments” NFT collection from VeVe and Disney will be available “in the lead up to Disney+ Day.” An ultra-rare digital collectible will be offered on Nov. 12, which is Disney+ Day.

Customers who buy an NFT from the collection will receive three months of Disney+ free courtesy of VeVe. Those who purchase the ultra rare NFT on Disney+ Day will receive a twelve-month free Disney+ subscription. The offer applies to new and returning Disney+ subscribers.

Details on drop dates will be announced in the future.

Related Link: Hot Wheels NFTs Launching In November: What Investors And Collectors Should Know 

Why It’s Important: Disney+ Day is a newly created annual holiday from Disney to celebrate its streaming platform, which launched in 2019.

Disney ended the third quarter with 116 million Disney+ subscribers. The company could gain subscribers through the licensing deal with VeVe. 

The move by Disney to license and monetize its intellectual property with NFTs follows other big companies like Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO). 

VeVe has launched digital comics through a partnership with Disney unit Marvel.

The digital collectible company has licensing deals with DC Comics, James Bond, Star Trek, the NFLPA and others.

VeVe has over 350,000 active users and has sold over 600,000 NFTs, according to a September press release. The company is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform.

VeVe uses Ethereum’s layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, which provides zero gas fees, quicker trades and a 99.9% reduction in its environmental footprint.

DIS Price Action: DIS shares were down 0.8% at $170.68 Wednesday afternoon. 

Disclosure: Author is long FNKO shares. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

NFT Marvel Marketplace Launches On Binance Exchange

NFT Marvel Marketplace Launches On Binance Exchange

A blockchain developed by the world's top crypto exchange Binance will host the non-fungible marketplace dedicated to the Marvel superhero universe owned by Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS). read more
Topps In 'The Same Financial Position As Disney Was In 1984,' Eisner Says

Topps In 'The Same Financial Position As Disney Was In 1984,' Eisner Says

Topps announced Tuesday that it will go public via the special purpose aquisition company Mudrick Capital Aquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: MUDS). The deal values Topps at $1.3 billion. read more
Trading Card Company Topps Announces SPAC Deal, Continued NFT Expansion

Trading Card Company Topps Announces SPAC Deal, Continued NFT Expansion

One of the most iconic companies in the sports trading card world is going public once again with a SPAC deal. read more
Funko's Stock Pops On NFT Acquisition: What Investors Should Know

Funko's Stock Pops On NFT Acquisition: What Investors Should Know

Shares of collectible toymaker and pop culture company Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) are trading higher after unveiling a plan for NFTs. read more