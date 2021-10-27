fbpx

These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knock-Offs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Newly-Listed 'Floki' Coin up 298000%

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 27, 2021 12:22 am
Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Tuesday night after Shiba Inu touched a new all-time high while Dogecoin fell.

What HappenedShibX (CRYPTO: ShibX) has surged 206.92% during the past 24 hours to $0.0003055, while Kaiken Shiba (CRYPTO: KSHIB) is up 154.31% during the 24-hour period to $0.000000000009.

miniSHIB (CRYPTO: MINISHIB) has gained 139.70% over the past 24 hours to $0.008143.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

FlokiGravity (CRYPTO: FLOKIG) — a newly-listed coin — is up 298007.80% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0002001 at press time, after touching an all-time high of $0.0002191 earlier today. It is the second biggest gainer among cryptocurrencies during the past 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 2.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2577 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin-killer,” has gained 17% over the 24-hour period to $0.00004881.

Why It Matters: FlokiGravity says it is the first born ‘FLOKI’ from the newly introduced elastic supply token META and therefore, its supply is always decreasing.

The coin retweeted a post that says the FlokiGravity ecosystem could be the “next explosive name” on the Binance Smart Chain as it is the first launchpad to arrive on Goole Play and Apple Store.

ShibX, which was launched on Oct. 10, also operates on the Binance Smart Chain. The coin says on its website that it is the first rebase token that passively rewards in Shiba Inu.

Kaiken Shiba says on its website that it is on a mission to rescue dogs in need and bring the adoption of cryptocurrency into the mainstream through new concepts such as bounty, non fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized exchange and credit cards on its website.

miniSHIB, which calls itself the son of Shiba Inu, is a reflectionary ERC-20 token. The token announced on Twitter that its new website is now live.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Take A Dive As 'Extreme Greed' Prevails, Shiba Inu Shoots To All-Time High

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

