fbpx

Retail-Investor Focus Shifted From Dogecoin To Equities In Q3, Says Robinhood As Crypto Revenue Takes A Hit

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 27, 2021 1:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Retail-Investor Focus Shifted From Dogecoin To Equities In Q3, Says Robinhood As Crypto Revenue Takes A Hit

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) reported third-quarter numbers on Tuesday, which outlined a decline in “crypto activity” from record highs in the preceding quarter.

What Happened: Robinhood said that the decline in cryptocurrency activity “led to fewer new funded accounts and lower revenue compared to the second quarter.”

Part of this decline was due to a fall in demand for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which touched an all-time high of $0.74 in the first half of the year. The meme coin has fallen 64.99% from those levels. At press time it traded 2.06% lower over 24 hours at $0.26.

“In Q2, the story was about crypto, especially DOGE,” said Robinhood’s Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick in a call with reporters, adding that the focus shifted to equities in the latest quarter, Decrypt reported. Warnick said the cryptocurrency market was “idiosyncratic.” 

Robinhood’s cryptocurrency revenue fell to $51 million in the third quarter from $233 million in the prior quarter, a decline of 78%.

The company reported a loss per share of $2.06, missing a Street estimate of loss per share of $1.36.

On Tuesday, Robinhood shares fell 8.47% in the after-hours trading to $36.22 after ending the regular session 1.44% higher at $39.57.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Even though Robinhood saw a quarter-over-quarter decline in cryptocurrency revenue, it saw those numbers rise 860% on a year-over-year basis.

The trading platform noted that the waitlist for its cryptocurrency wallets now exceeds 1 million. “This quarter was about developing more products and services for our customers, including crypto wallets,” said Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood.

Robinhood pointed out that it was building its wallets  in “public” and was “gathering critical feedback from customers, and employing new multi-factor authentication verification in-app to ensure a secure and reliable experience.”

Robinhood wallet date remains uncertain but beta testing was announced last month and the company was seen testing out several new features. Meanwhile, some cryptocurrency enthusiasts are asking if Robinhood would list Shiba Inu.

The wait for Shiba Inu or another coin to list on Robinhood may be longer, as per Warnick, who cited increased regulatory scrutiny of the segment as a factor, reported Decrypt.

Photo: Courtesy of Robinhood

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings News Markets

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.16% lower at $0.26 early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin has risen 5.94% over the last seven days. Against Bitcoin, DOGE rose 1.09%. It fell 3.23% against Ethereum over 24 hours. read more
Watch Out Shiba Inu: Out-Of-Favor Altcoin SafeMoon May Be Back In The Game

Watch Out Shiba Inu: Out-Of-Favor Altcoin SafeMoon May Be Back In The Game

Shiba Inu touched an all-time high earlier in the day, but meme cryptocurrency SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) is also seeing strong read more
These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knock-Offs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Newly-Listed 'Floki' Coin up 298000%

These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knock-Offs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Newly-Listed 'Floki' Coin up 298000%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Tuesday night after Shiba Inu touched a new all-time high while Dogecoin fell. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Take A Dive As 'Extreme Greed' Prevails, Shiba Inu Shoots To All-Time High

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Take A Dive As 'Extreme Greed' Prevails, Shiba Inu Shoots To All-Time High

Major coins declined on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 2.25% to $2.56 trillion. read more