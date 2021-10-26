fbpx

GameStop Bets On Crypto With Blockchain-Powered 'Web3 Gaming' Project

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 26, 2021 2:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
GameStop Bets On Crypto With Blockchain-Powered 'Web3 Gaming' Project

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is betting on cryptocurrency even more, as revealed by a recent job listing suggesting that the firm is looking to join Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in developing the metaverse.

What Happened: GameStop recently filed a LinkedIn job listing that says the firm is looking for a candidate fit to fill its "Product Owner – Head of Web3 Gaming" remote job role.

The listing reveals that the candidate should have experience with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain-powered gaming platforms.

See Also: WHAT IS THE METAVERSE?

In late May, GameStop also launched an in-house NFT marketplace for which the company is apparently still hiring staff. 

The listing also outlines a future for the gaming industry that is closely reminiscent of the metaverse Facebook is working on.

The company said “games are places you’ll go” and “blockchains will power the commerce beneath.”

The firm's "Head of Web3 Gaming" will also be tasked with integrating those virtual worlds with various blockchains and Ethereum second-layer scalability solutions.

GME Price Action: GameStop shares were up 2.78% at $178.85 Tuesday afternoon. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Leatherface Slashes The Ethereum Blockchain With New 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' NFTs

Leatherface Slashes The Ethereum Blockchain With New 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' NFTs

The owners of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” franchise have taken its iconic serial killer Leatherface into the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain with a new non-fungible token (NFT) project. read more
How Bakkt And Mastercard Partnership Is Yet Another Step Toward 'Normalization' Of Crypto

How Bakkt And Mastercard Partnership Is Yet Another Step Toward 'Normalization' Of Crypto

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are hurtling towards mainstream adoption and the read more
Bitcoin Gets Its Mojo Back, DeFi Coins Pale Against Ethereum, Dogecoin Slips Into The Red As Rival Shiba Inu Spikes

Bitcoin Gets Its Mojo Back, DeFi Coins Pale Against Ethereum, Dogecoin Slips Into The Red As Rival Shiba Inu Spikes

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)  and other major coins were buoyant Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 3.2% to $2.62 trillion. read more
Is It Too Late To Buy Ethereum? — Crypto Daily, October 25, 2021

Is It Too Late To Buy Ethereum? — Crypto Daily, October 25, 2021

You asked, We answered! Is It Too Late To Buy Ethereum? Tune in to today's episode of Crypto Daily, where Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt's technical analysis of the following coins: read more