Tom Brady Says He Is Giving 1 Bitcoin To Fan Who Gave Back 600th Touchdown Ball

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is giving away one bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to a fan who returned his 600th touchdown ball.

What Happened: Byron Kennedy, 29, a Buccaneers fan, would also receive a package from the team that includes season tickets and autographed memorabilia, as per a CBS report.

Brady joked on television that Kennedy “lost all of his leverage once he gave the ball away.”

“He lost all of his leverage once he gave the ball away.”@TomBrady got his 600th TD ball back. It'll cost him some bitcoin ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/wsY0IH7xKs — NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2021

The football star also joked that the returned ball could be turned into a non-fungible token (NFT.)

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: For those wondering how much is one bitcoin, it was worth $62,628.45 at press time. The apex cryptocurrency was trading 6.38% below the $66,930.39 mark it touched last week.

Last month, the seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady said that he would “love to be paid” in cryptocurrency while speaking with Jim Gray on a Sirius XM podcast.

“I’d love to get paid in some Bitcoin or Ethereum or Solana tokens. I think it’s an amazing thing that’s happening in the world with the way the world is becoming more digital.”

Brady and Bitcoin go a long way, In June, he and his wife supermodel Gisele Bündchen took an equity stake in cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Hey @FTX_Official, let’s make a trade…Let’s get this guy a Bitcoin https://t.co/emBFE1Lyr7 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 25, 2021

Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX said “They were both really into it” after they invested.

Read Next: Tom Brady, Gary Vee, and Ray Dalio Reach Consensus on Crypto

Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Campbell via Flickr