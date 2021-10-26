This Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Coin Is Up 1033.87%; Hits New All-Time High

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs continued to see strong gains as of Monday night after Shiba Inu continued to rally and Dogecoin drifted lower.

What Happened: Shibanomics (CRYPTO: SHIBIN) is up 1033.87% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000002119 at press time, after touching an all-time high of $0.0000002176 earlier today. The coin has surged 1020.3% against Bitcoin and also gained 1007.4% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Baby Moon Wolf (CRYPTO: BABYWOLF) has surged 252.3% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000000117, while Rockstar Doge (CRYPTO: ROCKSTAR) is up 97.9% during the 24-hour period to $0.000000001377.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 2.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2643 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin-killer,” has gained 6.1% over the 24-hour period to $0.00004181.

Why It Matters: Shibanomics is a deflationary token on the Binance Smart Chain.

The coin, which was recently listed on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, noted on Twitter that it was the top trending token on CoinMarketCap and it now has 5,000 currency holders. The coin is down 2.1% from its all-time high of $0.2176 touched earlier on Monday.

Baby Moon Wolf, a community driven, decentralized finance (DeFi) token, says it was made to be the "Dogecoin & Shiba killer." The coin is down 41.6% from its all-time high of $0.000000000205 reached earlier in the day.

Rockstar Doge is a non fungible token (NFT) platform, centered around music. It connects artists and investors with each other to be able to offer their NFTs.

The token is down 8.00% from its all-time high of $0.000000001527 reached earlier on Monday.

