Huge News From Jushi and Sundial — Cannabis Daily October 25, 2021

Super exciting Benzinga News!

Beringer Capital Acquires Majority Stake In Benzinga: What You Need To Know

Check out the video playlist from the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference that took place on October 14-15 in New York.

Canadian cannabis sales increased 44% in August to record $357 million.

Jushi Holdings To Borrow Up To $100M From Sundial Growers’ Sunstream

Jushi Holdings (OTCQX: JUSHF)

Sundial Growers(NASDAQ:SNDL)

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

High Tide(NASDAQ:HITI)

Intercure (NASDAQ:INCR)

Fire & Flower Holdings(OTCQX:FFLWF)

Ayr Wellness(OTCQX:AYRWF)

