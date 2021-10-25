From Crypto-Themed Game to Actual Crypto, "Bitcoin Billionaire" is Adapting to User Demand

Bitcoin Billionaire, a unique crypto-themed game with a meteoric success rate of 10 million downloads and a whopping 4.8/5 rating on Appstore is finally embracing the blockchain revolution.

Launched in 2014, the game has held a strong following and gathered a large loyalty over the years. Recently, creators of this hit game have decided to introduce the world to an NFT collection that has its roots in the look and feel of the game. This move represents the next-level direction the developers are taking to follow the trends in the crypto market. By introducing more than 13,000 NFTs to the public, the creators of Bitcoin Billionaire are giving them access to a highly-anticipated collection.

Project Background and Team

Bitcoin Billionaire is a game with a highly accomplished team with over 20 years of experience in, finances, video game development, software development, and business, enabling them to deliver a quality game for crypto enthusiasts. The team recently launched a feature to allow all existing and new gamers to get access to the limited NFTs by which everyone can tap into the NFT rave and actually make a real-world investment.

Launched on both IOS and Android, Bitcoin Billionaire is a massive hit in terms of a mobile game. The unique storyline of starting from nothing to achieve riches through careful investments and expanding their financial empire has been highly appreciated.

The Game, The NFTs

There are 13,337 pixelated art NFTs up for sale. The game has 6 different races as Humans, zombies, aliens, ethereals, goldens, and legendaries. On top of this, these races have over 200+ different traits. Each race within the game has its storyline, describing the reason why these races are into cryptocurrencies. With a real-world feel, the protagonists not only have to succeed but protect their assets and themselves from different bad elements, such as hackers and being mugged.

The NFTs aim to grant members access to games, rewards, and early access to multiple benefits. The game is already in trend with millions of downloads on the Google Play Store, which indicates massive positive feedback from the masses and a dire need for those limited NFTs, almost filling the waitlist.

Having a massive demand and popularity, it is expected that the NFTs will be purchased immediately. The NFTs are priced at 0.09 ETH each and exclusive owners of the NFT will have a membership of the Billionaires Club, providing them early access to game features. The launch date Pre-sale for the NFTs is expected to begin on 28th October, with early access for the select few a day before to get their hands on the limited NFTs earlier. Later on, the NFTs will be put for public sale and trading on the largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea. The NFT sale is highly contested at the moment, with the waiting list already full.

Free NFT Airdrop

Bitcoin Billionaires will also be airdropping different NFTs after the sale, including some most sought after NFTs like Bored Ape, CryptoPunks and others. The airdrop NFTs are worth $500,000 in the open market, making it a very appealing airdrop. This airdrop has been the talk of the mainstream news such as Yahoo! Finance, which listed it in the top 10 airdrops to look out for.

Bitcoin Billionaires securing a prominent reputation in the list is proof of the hard work and creativity of the creators of the game along with providing them with an understanding of what exactly their users demand in this new era of decentralization.

