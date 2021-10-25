fbpx

From Crypto-Themed Game to Actual Crypto, "Bitcoin Billionaire" is Adapting to User Demand

byBTC Peers
October 25, 2021 10:24 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
From Crypto-Themed Game to Actual Crypto, "Bitcoin Billionaire" is Adapting to User Demand

Bitcoin Billionaire, a unique crypto-themed game with a meteoric success rate of 10 million downloads and a whopping 4.8/5 rating on Appstore is finally embracing the blockchain revolution. 

Launched in 2014, the game has held a strong following and gathered a large loyalty over the years. Recently, creators of this hit game have decided to introduce the world to an NFT collection that has its roots in the look and feel of the game. This move represents the next-level direction the developers are taking to follow the trends in the crypto market. By introducing more than 13,000 NFTs to the public, the creators of Bitcoin Billionaire are giving them access to a highly-anticipated collection.

Project Background and Team 

Bitcoin Billionaire is a game with a highly accomplished team with over 20 years of experience in, finances, video game development, software development, and business, enabling them to deliver a quality game for crypto enthusiasts. The team recently launched a feature to allow all existing and new gamers to get access to the limited NFTs by which everyone can tap into the NFT rave and actually make a real-world investment.

Launched on both IOS and Android, Bitcoin Billionaire is a massive hit in terms of a mobile game. The unique storyline of starting from nothing to achieve riches through careful investments and expanding their financial empire has been highly appreciated.

The Game, The NFTs

There are 13,337 pixelated art NFTs up for sale. The game has 6 different races as Humans, zombies, aliens, ethereals, goldens, and legendaries. On top of this, these races have over 200+ different traits. Each race within the game has its storyline, describing the reason why these races are into cryptocurrencies. With a real-world feel, the protagonists not only have to succeed but protect their assets and themselves from different bad elements, such as hackers and being mugged.

The NFTs aim to grant members access to games, rewards, and early access to multiple benefits. The game is already in trend with millions of downloads on the Google Play Store, which indicates massive positive feedback from the masses and a dire need for those limited NFTs, almost filling the waitlist. 

Having a massive demand and popularity, it is expected that the NFTs will be purchased immediately. The NFTs are priced at 0.09 ETH each and exclusive owners of the NFT will have a membership of the Billionaires Club, providing them early access to game features. The launch date Pre-sale for the NFTs is expected to begin on 28th October, with early access for the select few a day before to get their hands on the limited NFTs earlier. Later on, the NFTs will be put for public sale and trading on the largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea. The NFT sale is highly contested at the moment, with the waiting list already full.

Free NFT Airdrop

Bitcoin Billionaires will also be airdropping different NFTs after the sale, including some most sought after NFTs like Bored Ape, CryptoPunks and others. The airdrop NFTs are worth $500,000 in the open market, making it a very appealing airdrop. This airdrop has been the talk of the mainstream news such as Yahoo! Finance, which listed it in the top 10 airdrops to look out for.

Bitcoin Billionaires securing a prominent reputation in the list is proof of the hard work and creativity of the creators of the game along with providing them with an understanding of what exactly their users demand in this new era of decentralization.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Tech Media

Related Articles

Tencent, Alibaba Deny Launching NFT Trading Platforms To Chinese Regulators

Tencent, Alibaba Deny Launching NFT Trading Platforms To Chinese Regulators

Chinese internet giants Tencent Holdings AMR (OTC: TCEHY) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) have denied allegations regarding the launch of NFT trading platforms. read more

'Shiba Inu coin surges on rumors that it would be listed on Robinhood' -Earlier Fortune Report

https://fortune.com/2021/10/25/shiba-inu-coin-price-elon-musk-tweet-robinhood/ read more
How One Premium NFT Platform is Rewarding NFT Creators and Users

How One Premium NFT Platform is Rewarding NFT Creators and Users

A recent study shows that the overall value of NFT transactions has gone up over 400% in the last 12 months alone. That’s an increase of $240 million in one year. In that time over 222,000 wallets have been opened up to pay for NFTs or to store digital assets. In terms of sales, they have jumped up over $10.5 billion in the last quarter alone. read more
EQONEX Lists

EQONEX Lists "Game Changing" Polkadot (DOT) Token

EQONEX, the crypto exchange of Nasdaq-listed Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS), today announces it has listed the Polkadot (DOT) token on its platform. read more