Dogecoin, Shiba Inu — Who? These Knockoffs Are Striking Bigger Gains After Elon Musk's Tweets

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk commented on Twitter that he holds Dogecoin, but not Shiba Inu.

What Happened: Baby Moon Floki is up 184.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000000025. The coin has also surged 169.0% against Bitcoin and gained 172.8% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, DoraemonInu (CRYPTO: DORAEMONINU) has surged 84.3% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000000011, while Shiba Floki is up 15.9% during the 24-hour period to $0.0000000282.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 9.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2741 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin-killer,” has gained 9.2% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003928.

Why It Matters: Baby Moon Floki, which launched earlier this month, is a hyper-deflationary token that has a smart exchange system built into the ecosystem.

The coin retweeted a post that it now has 4,400 currency holders.

Doraemon, an ERC-20 token on Ethereum’s blockchain that is based on the popular manga character Doraemon, also retweeted a post that it now has a market capitalization of $10 million and has reached over 2,000 holders.

10M MCap..

We just killed a zero.. We've reached 2000++ Holders and 1000++ Twitter followers! Let's go for more!@doraemoninueth !! Going insane!!..Faster than a lot of tokens I hv seen Don't Miss The Train#DoraemonInu pic.twitter.com/YVc43psEsG — ERWAN M (@EioneM) October 25, 2021

Shiba Floki, a hyper-deflationary token that operates on Binance Smart Chain, calls itself “a descendant of meme father Dogecoin.”

Shiba Floki announced on Twitter it plans to soon launch Squid Floki non fungible tokens (NFTs) and that users can join “Squid Game” with the coin’s new NFT collection.

SQUID FLOKI NFTs ARE COOMING! You can join SQUID GAME with our new NFT collection. Create your NFTs with $FLOKI and $HERO Follow our announcements for details. NFT & GAME https://t.co/imf6PBber0 pic.twitter.com/IYxZEpUA8x — Shibafloki (@Shibaflokitoken) October 25, 2021

