Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) rose 16.91% to $10.6 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $312.83 million, a 188.21% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,793,179,524.

(CRYPTO: RUNE) rose 16.91% to $10.6 over the past 24 hours. THORChain’s current trading volume totals $312.83 million, a 188.21% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,793,179,524. 263,741,792.92 500,000,000 OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) increased by 14.34% to $28.03. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.45 billion, which is 250.22% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $7,390,486,915.

(CRYPTO: OKB) increased by 14.34% to $28.03. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.45 billion, which is 250.22% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $7,390,486,915. 265,115,438.19 Not Available Ravencoin (CRYPTO: RVN) is up 13.59% at $0.12. Ravencoin’s current trading volume totals $197.72 million, a 95.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. $RVN’s estimated market cap is $1,228,446,955 as of today.

(CRYPTO: RVN) is up 13.59% at $0.12. Ravencoin’s current trading volume totals $197.72 million, a 95.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. $RVN’s estimated market cap is $1,228,446,955 as of today. 9,922,170,000 Not Available Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 13.25% to $2.58 over the past 24 hours. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $841.22 million, a 87.16% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $6,515,965,539 as of today.

(CRYPTO: FTM) rose 13.25% to $2.58 over the past 24 hours. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $841.22 million, a 87.16% increase from its 100-day average volume. $FTM’s estimated market cap is $6,515,965,539 as of today. 2,541,152,731.01 3,175,000,000 Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) increased by 12.25% to $6.7. The trading volume for this coin is currently $436.44 million, which is 20.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,656,726,771.

(CRYPTO: THETA) increased by 12.25% to $6.7. The trading volume for this coin is currently $436.44 million, which is 20.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,656,726,771. 1,000,000,000 Not Available Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) is up 11.36% at $3.19. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $264.10 million, a 27.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,238,374,419.

(CRYPTO: CRV) is up 11.36% at $3.19. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $264.10 million, a 27.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,238,374,419. 391,958,099.39 3,303,030,299 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) rose 10.74% to $44.96 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.61 billion, which is 60.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $17,943,099,204.

LOSERS

NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) declined by 1.41% to $44.15 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 244.37 million, which is 44.83% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEO’s estimated market cap is $3,103,238,627 as of today.

(CRYPTO: NEO) declined by 1.41% to $44.15 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 244.37 million, which is 44.83% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEO’s estimated market cap is $3,103,238,627 as of today. 70,530,000 Not Available eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) declined by 1.4% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 100.56 million, which is 27.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,604,118,757.

(CRYPTO: XEC) declined by 1.4% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 100.56 million, which is 27.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,604,118,757. 18,876,208,396,789.4 21,000,000,000,000 Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) fell 1.3% to $34.17 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $741.02 million, a 11.63% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $9,556,176,830 as of today.

(CRYPTO: ATOM) fell 1.3% to $34.17 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $741.02 million, a 11.63% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $9,556,176,830 as of today. 281,118,393.75 Not Available Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) fell 1.27% to $312.57 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 177.10 million, which is 45.78% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AAVE’s estimated market cap is $4,112,477,504.

(CRYPTO: AAVE) fell 1.27% to $312.57 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 177.10 million, which is 45.78% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AAVE’s estimated market cap is $4,112,477,504. 13,222,644.32 16,000,000 EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) declined by 1.16% to $4.63 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $804.25 million, a 46.19% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,480,014,404.

(CRYPTO: EOS) declined by 1.16% to $4.63 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $804.25 million, a 46.19% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,480,014,404. 971,413,705.4 Not Available Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO: BTG) declined by 1.07% to $68.2 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Gold’s current trading volume totals $10.54 million, a 81.79% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTG’s estimated market cap is $1,189,802,802.

(CRYPTO: BTG) declined by 1.07% to $68.2 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Gold’s current trading volume totals $10.54 million, a 81.79% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTG’s estimated market cap is $1,189,802,802. 17,513,924 Not Available Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) declined by 1.05% to $0.19 over the past 24 hours. Crypto.com Coin’s current trading volume totals $51.25 million, a 0.66% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CRO’s estimated market cap is $4,689,396,669 as of today.

