fbpx

If You Invested $1,000 In Solana On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

byAdrian Zmudzinski
October 24, 2021 1:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
If You Invested $1,000 In Solana On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

This is one great year for Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) — which is currently trading near its September all-time high of $212.26 — but what are the gains for those who invested in it?

See Also: HOW TO BUY SOLANA (SOL)

What Happened: Solana has been seeing a rather strong bullish trend throughout the year, oftentimes presenting significant gains even when most of the cryptocurrency market was seeing losses. In fact, last week Solana successfully swam upstream and increased its value as the broader crypto market corrected. On Friday, with a mixed market, the coin saw two-digit gains.

Solana was trading at $1.5386 as of January 1, 2021, and as of press time it is trading 12,289% higher at $190.62, according to CoinMarketCap data. This means that an investment of $1,000 made on January 1, would be worth over $122,000 today.

A Benzinga report indicates that Chingari, a Solana-powered Indian challenger to short video sharing platform TikTok, raised $19 million from venture funds, companies and individual investors earlier this month.

Price Action: As of press time, CoinMarketCap data shows that Solana is trading at $190.62 down by about 3.5% in the past 24 hours.

Related Link: ETHEREUM VS. SOLANA

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

NEXO, XDC Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

NEXO, XDC Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Curve DAO Token, NEM Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Curve DAO Token, NEM Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Why Is Solana ($SOL) Going Up While Other Major Cryptos Slump?

Why Is Solana ($SOL) Going Up While Other Major Cryptos Slump?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) continued to move ever higher even as major cryptocurrencies slipped into the red on Thursday night. What’s Moving? SOL rose 8.33% to $201.11 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day trailing period, SOL has shot up 35.19%. read more
Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more