If You Invested $1,000 In Solana On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

This is one great year for Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) — which is currently trading near its September all-time high of $212.26 — but what are the gains for those who invested in it?

What Happened: Solana has been seeing a rather strong bullish trend throughout the year, oftentimes presenting significant gains even when most of the cryptocurrency market was seeing losses. In fact, last week Solana successfully swam upstream and increased its value as the broader crypto market corrected. On Friday, with a mixed market, the coin saw two-digit gains.

Solana was trading at $1.5386 as of January 1, 2021, and as of press time it is trading 12,289% higher at $190.62, according to CoinMarketCap data. This means that an investment of $1,000 made on January 1, would be worth over $122,000 today.

A Benzinga report indicates that Chingari, a Solana-powered Indian challenger to short video sharing platform TikTok, raised $19 million from venture funds, companies and individual investors earlier this month.

Price Action: As of press time, CoinMarketCap data shows that Solana is trading at $190.62 down by about 3.5% in the past 24 hours.

