fbpx

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
October 22, 2021 5:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.2% lower at $0.245 over 24 hours early Friday.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has risen 5.39% over a seven-day trailing period.

DOGE rose 0.61% against Bitcoin and fell 1.38% against Ethereum over 24 hours.

Since the year began, DOGE has shot up an impressive 4220.11%. It gained 26.65% in the last 90 days.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE fell alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.53% to $2.57 trillion.

At press time, DOGE was the fourth most trending coin on Twitter. It was mentioned in 2,722 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

The three most trending coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, which were mentioned in 11,276, 6,012, and 5,484 tweets, respectively. 

The cryptocurrency rally that was ushered in after ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSE:BITO) was launched has subsided to an extent.

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe dismissed the idea that the market was in a bear phase on Thursday, saying ‘we’re at the start of a massive second run of this bull cycle.”

On Thursday, DOGE broke the $0.25 resistance and is now supported at $0.2442 down to $0.2265 levels. The next resistance for the meme coin lies at $0.2619 to $0.2797 marks.

Meanwhile, as the Dogecoin rally mutes, another meme coin, Baby Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BBTC), which calls itself the “Prince of Crypto,” continued to soar.

Read Next: Why Is Solana ($SOL) Going Up While Other Major Cryptos Slump?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Has Shiba Inu Lost Its Steam In Favor Of Bounce Token And Baby Bitcoin?

Has Shiba Inu Lost Its Steam In Favor Of Bounce Token And Baby Bitcoin?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 4.34% lower at $0.00002735 over 24 hours early Friday morning. What’s Moving? SHIB has gained 4.89% over a seven-day trailing period.  read more
Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Might Be Slumping Today But This Bitcoin Meme-Themed Knockoff Coin Is Striking Major Gains

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Might Be Slumping Today But This Bitcoin Meme-Themed Knockoff Coin Is Striking Major Gains

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) meme-themed knockoff Baby Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BBTC) continued to rally as of Thursday night, while meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more
AMC Mulls Creating Its Own Cryptocurrency, Getting 'Hyperactive' In The Space

AMC Mulls Creating Its Own Cryptocurrency, Getting 'Hyperactive' In The Space

Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.37% higher over 24 hours early Thursday morning. What’s Moving: DOGE has risen 5.96% over the last seven days. DOGE spiked 2.32% against Bitcoin and fell 4.06% against Ethereum over 24 hours. read more