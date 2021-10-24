Shiba Inu, Bitcoin All-Time Highs, ETF Buzz, Buterin Sell Of 'Dog Coins,' Tesla's HODL And AMC Coin: Crypto Week In Review

Here are five key cryptocurrency stories you should know about from this week.

Bitcoin Touches A New High: On Wednesday, the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high of $66,136. The previous all-time high, of $64,800, was reached in April.

Industry experts are pitching ever-higher targets for the apex coin with some assigning targets as high as $85,000.

Bitcoin’s all-time high was prompted by the launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO), a fund that has Bitcoin futures as its chief underlying asset.

Launch of Bitcoin Futures ETF: The ProShares Bitcoin ETF made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The ETF made history for two reasons — one for being the first-ever Bitcoin futures-ETF to trade in the United States and also for recording the highest ever “natural” day one trading volume of nearly $1 billion.

The Bitcoin futures-backed fund was traded more than 99.5% of ETFs on the market.

Buterin Sheds Dogecoin Knockoffs: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin sold several million dollars worth of “dog tokens” on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency entrepreneur sold $4.3 million in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoffs which were sent to his Ethereum wallet over the last months.

Buterin used the Uniswap exchange to sell tokens such as Small Dogecoin (CRYPTO: SDOG) Baby Shiba (Crypto: BHIBA) and others.

Tesla Still Holding Its Coins: While Tesla sold $272 million in BTC in the first quarter, there was no further sale of coins announced in the second or third quarters and the company is still holding on to the rest of its $1.5 billion purchase made in February.

As BTC hit new all-time highs this week, the automaker’s remaining stake touched $2.83 billion, meaning Tesla is now up $1.4 billion on its initial $1.5 billion investment.

Tesla reported a $51 million Bitcoin-related impairment loss, as per its third-quarter results.

AMC Might Mint Its Own Cryptocurrency: Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc's (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron said the company was getting “hyperactive” in the cryptocurrency space, as per a report on Thursday.

“There are a lot of reasons why AMC could be a successful issuer of cryptocurrency as well as a redeemer of cryptocurrency,” Aron said.

This month, AMC began accepting DOGE for the sale of gift cards that are accepted at its cinemas, mobile application, and website.

Shiba Inu ATH: Shiba Inu has been seeing a sudden surge this week, hitting a new all-time high of $0.00004442 on Sunday morning.

