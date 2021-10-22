Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Might Be Slumping Today But This Bitcoin Meme-Themed Knockoff Coin Is Striking Major Gains

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) meme-themed knockoff Baby Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BBTC) continued to rally as of Thursday night, while meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) retreated.

What Happened: Baby Bitcoin was up 205.84% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000002069 at press time.

The altcoin has surged 214.94% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and also gained 210.93% against Ethereum.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 2.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2453 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin-killer,” has lost 4% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002734.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is down almost 5.9% from its all-time high of $66,930.39 reached on Oct. 20.

Why It Matters: The project behind Baby Bitcoin says it plans to collaborate economically with global organizations to alleviate child poverty.

The token, which calls itself the “Prince of Crypto,” says on its website that it is working around various projects, including its online radio, lotteries and solidarity non fungible tokens (NFTs).

Baby Bitcoin took to Twitter to announce it plans to introduce a third lottery following the success of the first two.

The token also said has reached 18,000 currency holders.

