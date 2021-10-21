LocalTrade Wins the Award of the Most Trusted Project at Crypto Expo Dubai 2021

From the 13th to the 15th of October, the Crypto Expo Dubai 2021 conference was held in Dubai, combined with a large-scale exhibition of crypto projects. The event was attended by over 10,000 visitors, including cryptocurrency companies, speakers, crypto traders, and investors from different parts of the world.

The goal of the Crypto Expo Dubai 2021 was to attract investors and traders to increase the growth of the crypto industry. The exhibition brought together market leaders where speakers discussed several important topics related to the development of blockchain technologies. At the end of the exhibition, the organizers presented the Crypto Expo Dubai 2021 Award, according to the results of which the LocalTrade cryptocurrency exchange was nominated "MOST TRUSTED PROJECT 2021".

LocalTrade is a well-known project in the field of crypto trading that has earned the trust of users thanks to its introduction of a new solution for data storage security, which eliminates wallet hacking. The source code of the exchange has been thoroughly audited and has been recognized as completely safe by a trustworthy auditing firm.

"What we want to do with our updated LocalTrade platform is to make blockchain and digital finance understandable for the absolute majority of people," LocalTrade's CEO Aaron Levi Yahalom said during the award ceremony. "Blockchain itself and DeFi are a true revolution in the way we understand money and the opportunities they provide are limitless. What we want to do is make these opportunities available to everyone."

LocalTrade recently published a new roadmap, according to which the project is going to provide its users with a combination of compliance with the autonomy and flexibility of a DEX platform, aimed at expanding the DeFi ecosystem and creating new products that provide easy access to high-yield financial DeFi tools. It is also important to note that this access will be provided not only to crypto enthusiasts but also to beginners through LocalTrade's tools – the DeFi Yield Marketplace and Launchpad.

These products were specifically created to make investing in DeFi as simple as possible. Absolutely anyone can get access to DeFi projects through the Marketplace, a DeFi yield aggregator with various risk-based strategies, including tokenized shares, liquidity pools, and token sales – all one needs to get started is a bank card with a minimum of $10 in its balance. Beginners can take a special educational program that helps understand all the nuances of DeFi so that later, they’ll be able to take part in the new digital economy.

Image Sourced from Monccur PR