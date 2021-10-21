fbpx

LocalTrade Wins the Award of the Most Trusted Project at Crypto Expo Dubai 2021

byCagla Ertugrul
October 21, 2021 2:59 pm
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
LocalTrade Wins the Award of the Most Trusted Project at Crypto Expo Dubai 2021

From the 13th to the 15th of October, the Crypto Expo Dubai 2021 conference was held in Dubai, combined with a large-scale exhibition of crypto projects. The event was attended by over 10,000 visitors, including cryptocurrency companies, speakers, crypto traders, and investors from different parts of the world.

The goal of the Crypto Expo Dubai 2021 was to attract investors and traders to increase the growth of the crypto industry. The exhibition brought together market leaders where speakers discussed several important topics related to the development of blockchain technologies. At the end of the exhibition, the organizers presented the Crypto Expo Dubai 2021 Award, according to the results of which the LocalTrade cryptocurrency exchange was nominated "MOST TRUSTED PROJECT 2021".

LocalTrade is a well-known project in the field of crypto trading that has earned the trust of users thanks to its introduction of a new solution for data storage security, which eliminates wallet hacking. The source code of the exchange has been thoroughly audited and has been recognized as completely safe by a trustworthy auditing firm.

"What we want to do with our updated LocalTrade platform is to make blockchain and digital finance understandable for the absolute majority of people," LocalTrade's CEO Aaron Levi Yahalom said during the award ceremony. "Blockchain itself and DeFi are a true revolution in the way we understand money and the opportunities they provide are limitless. What we want to do is make these opportunities available to everyone."

LocalTrade recently published a new roadmap, according to which the project is going to provide its users with a combination of compliance with the autonomy and flexibility of a DEX platform, aimed at expanding the DeFi ecosystem and creating new products that provide easy access to high-yield financial DeFi tools. It is also important to note that this access will be provided not only to crypto enthusiasts but also to beginners through LocalTrade's tools – the DeFi Yield Marketplace and Launchpad.

These products were specifically created to make investing in DeFi as simple as possible.  Absolutely anyone can get access to DeFi projects through the Marketplace, a DeFi yield aggregator with various risk-based strategies, including tokenized shares, liquidity pools, and token sales – all one needs to get started is a bank card with a minimum of $10 in its balance. Beginners can take a special educational program that helps understand all the nuances of DeFi so that later, they’ll be able to take part in the new digital economy.
Image Sourced from Monccur PR

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Events Markets Press Releases

Related Articles

Invictus Capital: How Revolutionized Crypto Investing Could Help You Reach Your Earning Goals

Invictus Capital: How Revolutionized Crypto Investing Could Help You Reach Your Earning Goals

Photo by Executium on Unsplash read more
Professional Trader Sees Doge Market Uncertainty, Calls on Traders to Get Back to Basics

Professional Trader Sees Doge Market Uncertainty, Calls on Traders to Get Back to Basics

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Last week, we witnessed a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” event with the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).  read more
Mainbot Launches The First Global Education Games Metaverse with its own Cryptocurrency and NFTs

Mainbot Launches The First Global Education Games Metaverse with its own Cryptocurrency and NFTs

French start-up Mainbot announces the creation of The First Global Education Games Metaverse — The Winkyverse — to teach new technologies to children and their families. read more
Warren Lorenz on the Role of DAOs in the Future of Blockchain and Organizations

Warren Lorenz on the Role of DAOs in the Future of Blockchain and Organizations

The incommodious and inefficient nature of centralized traditional institutions like banks has made the development of decentralized autonomous organizations [DAO], institutions that are governed by community members based on a set of predetermined rules, imperative. read more